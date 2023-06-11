Police Say Shots Fired Outside a Farmington House Party Resulted in a Juvenile Arrest

Daily news / By /

Police in Farmington are investigating a shooting incident at a home party early on Saturday morning.

According to representatives of the Farmington City Police Department, the inquiry got underway just before one on Saturday morning when two on-duty officers heard what they believed to be several gunshots close to the city’s East Bench.

They both reacted right away. Dispatch advised them while en route to the scene that other locals had also reported hearing gunfire.

The two policemen claimed that when they arrived, they saw a sizable house party in the middle of Sunset Drive, where numerous guests had already left after spotting them.

According to SLCPD, everyone at the scene was detained while officers carried out a precautionary search of the home to ensure nobody had been shot or hurt.

According to reports, one individual was found inside the house unharmed and taken out.

Many expended gunshot shells were discovered strewn over the road a block south of the property.

Officers searched the home after securing a warrant, finding a gun and marijuana.

“It is unknown at this time if the firearm was involved in the incident,” police said.

In case you’re interested in reading more from the California Examiner, here are some further articles you might enjoy:

According to officials, a minor boy was detained in connection with this event and is now facing charges relating to firearms.

Another man discovered to be connected to the incident was also apprehended and lodged in the Davis County Jail on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Detectives investigated public safety after this incident and found that the locals were safe.

If you want to read more about these well-known persons, you should visit the California Examiner again.

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top