Monico Galban, 19, is sought for first-degree murder after fatally shooting a man in front of his mother and 1-year-old son, and Miami-Dade Police is appealing for help in locating him.
Galban shot the victim as he approached him on foot while the victim was outside on the front lawn of his home, according to the police.
Henry Carrillo, a witness who was present, said, “Well yes, it was like two more times, like a machine gun, about 20 or 30 bullets, it was twice, and then it was like five or six bullets and one by one.”
According to the article, the man was brought to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where, despite the best medical efforts to rescue him, he eventually passed away from his wounds days later.
Detectives have been unsuccessful in their attempts to track down the suspect, so they are pleading with anyone with information to call the MDPD Homicide Bureau at 305-471-2400 and Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
If you want to read more about these well-known persons, you should visit the California Examiner again.
In case you’re interested in reading more from the California Examiner, here are some further articles you might enjoy: