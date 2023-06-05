Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed: Natural Factors Including Heart and Respiratory Issues

Liotta is best known for his part as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s classic mob movie “Goodfellas,” which he played with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in 1990.
Liotta has been in a number of big movies in recent years, such as “Marriage Story,” “Killing Them Softly,” “The Place Beyond the Pines,” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” which is a prequel to “The Sopranos.” Let’s read about what caused Liotta’s Death.
Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death
An autopsy showed that the actor Ray Liotta died last year from heart failure.
One year after he died in his sleep while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic, officials confirmed on Monday that the 67-year-old died from atherosclerotic disease, which is when fats, cholesterol, and other substances build up in and on the walls of the arteries.
Officials said that his death was caused by pulmonary edema, which is when there is too much fluid in the lungs, and heart and breathing failure.
Jennifer Allen, who worked for the star, told CBS News that Liotta died in his sleep.
“Based on the signs found after death, the body was taken away and the autopsy was done on May 26, 2022, at 3:22 p.m., which means the person could have died about 8 to 10 hours earlier,” Dominican officials said.
Was Ray Liotta Diabetic?
Officials in the Dominican Republic found that Liotta’s death was caused by breathing problems, acute heart failure, and pulmonary edema, a disease caused by fluid in the lungs.
The papers also say that Liotta had cholesterol, which can cause diabetes and other health problems.
