Record Heat Sweeps South: 70 Million Under Alerts

As the warmest month on record for the Earth draws to a conclusion, heat alerts have been issued for 70 million Americans living in the south and southeast, where temperatures could reach 115 degrees.
While the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will see some relief on Sunday, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories and excessive heat warnings for more than ten states, ranging from Texas to Florida.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the southern Plains, the lower Mississippi Valley, and the Southeast, where temperatures might reach into the 110s with the addition of humidity.
“Record hot highs and warm minimum temperatures are widely possible in these regions next week,” the prediction center said. High temperatures in the Southwest have returned to more normal norms for this time of year, providing some relief from the record-setting heat.
On Saturday, the temperature in Phoenix reached 115 degrees, marking the 30th consecutive day in which the city’s high was above 110. According to the weather service, Phoenix has established a new record with 17 days of temperatures at or above 115 degrees.
The previous high was 14 days in 2020. After rain storms pass through the area on Monday, temperatures are predicted to drop below 110 degrees, signaling the end of the streak. Some cacti collapsed in Phoenix, and dehydrated animals had to be sent to a rescue facility as a result of the extreme heat.
Some places experienced fatalities due to the recent heat wave. The Peoria County coroner’s office reports that a 53-year-old lady died on Thursday in her apartment without access to air conditioning because her electricity had been cut off.
A 66-year-old woman from North Richland Hills, Texas was rushed to the hospital from her residence on Tuesday morning, where she later died from the heat. Additionally, there has been an increase in heat-related hospitalizations.
Doctors in Arizona report an increase in patients with burns caused by contact with the scorching desert floor. Scientists predict that this July will break all previous records for global temperature. They attribute this to human-caused climate change.
Finding cool, indoor spaces to stay in, drinking enough of fluids, and routinely checking on vulnerable persons like young children and the elderly are all recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent heat-related illness.
