Eva Marcille Divorce: Why Did She Divorce Michael Sterling?

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling are divorcing. What led to their relationship’s dissolution. We’ll make an effort to plan ahead for that.
Eva Marcille Divorce
The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta actress, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE, filed for divorce from the lawyer on March 23 and stated that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”
“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille exclusively reveals to PEOPLE. “We will always cherish the eight and a half years we have spent together, and our children remain our first priority. Please respect the need for privacy we now have.”
The pair wed on October 7, 2018, and, in the words of Marcille’s attorneys, “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”
Maverick Sterling, 3, and their son Michael Sterling, Jr., 4, whom they welcomed in 2018, are their three children. Additionally, Marley Rae, the daughter of Marcille’s ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, regards Sterling as a father figure.
The America’s Next Top Model winner and star of The Young & the Restless is asking for legal custody, primary custody, child support, assistance with “care and maintenance,” and payment for medical expenses.
Marcille asks the court for a “equitable division” of the assets she and Sterling gathered throughout their marriage as well as her own separate property. She also wants their debt to be “equitably divided”.
Marcille hasn’t published anything on her Instagram page about Sterling since she posted a photo of him on a yacht earlier this year. As the caption, she just used the sunflower emoji.
Sterling last uploaded a photo of himself and Marcille on Valentine’s Day. The two are seen smiling and laughing together while she is perched on his knee.
