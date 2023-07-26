Jimmy Graham’s Contract With New Orleans Saints Have Surprised The NFL Fans

Jimmy Graham, a 36-year-old tight end, shocked the NFL by signing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, the first team he ever played for, after taking a two-year break from playing in the NFL.
Graham, one of Drew Brees’ most reliable targets who spent the first five seasons of his career in New Orleans and earned three Pro Bowls, had faded so much from the public’s consciousness that many believed he had retired. In fact, when the news of his comeback first broke, many assumed he was signing a one-day contract to retire with the company rather than coming back permanently.
On of the NFL fans’ shocked reaction on Twitter:
Took a solid five minutes of scrolling for my brain to digest “one year” instead of “one day” here https://t.co/pczHPM80jV
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 25, 2023
Graham, who will turn 37 in November, played for the Chicago Bears in 2021, finishing with just 14 receptions and fewer than 200 total yards. After announcing his return, he even joined the joke by posting this hilarious gif on Twitter:
Jimmy Graham’s NFL Career
Jimmy Graham, a 6’7″ 265-pound 12-year veteran of the NFL, was initially taken by the Saints in the third round (95th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft from Miami, Florida. Graham played for the Saints for his first five NFL seasons (2010–14), but he has also played for the Green Bay Packers (2018–19), Chicago Bears (2020–21), and Seattle Seahawks.
Graham has played in 184 regular season games in his 12-year NFL career, making 132 starts. He has caught 713 passes for 8,506 yards (11.9 avg.) and 85 touchdowns. Graham has recorded 31 receptions for 402 yards (13.9 average.) and five touchdowns in nine postseason games, including six starts for the Saints, Packers, and Bears.
Three times as a Saint and five times overall, Graham has been selected to the Pro Bowl. He was also named to the Associated Press All-Pro team in 2011 and 2013. He was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2013, leading tight ends in almost every receiving statistic with 86 receptions for 1,215 yards (14.1 avg.) and 16 touchdown grabs, the second-highest scoring grab in NFL tight end history.
In 2011, when he broke the team receiving record with 99 receptions for 1,310 yards (13.2 avg.) and 11 touchdowns, Graham was a second-team All-Pro and was chosen to play in his first Pro Bowl as a starter.
Graham surpassed the team’s tight end receiving records in five seasons in New Orleans, hauling in 386 passes for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns. Graham is sixth overall in terms of total touchdowns, catches, and receiving yards in Saints club record books and second in terms of receiving touchdowns.
