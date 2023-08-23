Sam Howell Girlfriend: Who is the Love of his Life?

Sam Howell is a name that has been steadily rising to the top of college football discussions and highlight reels. This teenage quarterback from Monroe, North Carolina, has won over fans and scouts with his incredible skill and will to succeed.
Sam Howell Girlfriend
Sam Howell’s gorgeous girlfriend Chloe Barbu. Sam Howell was the 144th overall pick of the Washington Commanders of the National Football League in 2022. Because of this, the team offered him a 4-year rookie contract. Howell thanked his loved ones and publicly presented his new girlfriend on Instagram.
Where did Sam Howell and Chloe Barbu meet?
The pair has never discussed the specifics of their introduction to the public, thus their romance remains shrouded in mystery. The world first learned of the stunning woman who holds Howell’s heart when he posted an Instagram message of thanks. The shared photos beautifully captured the intensity of their relationship.
Chloe Barbu’s Family Background
Chloe is the middle child of a lovely family of five that also includes her parents and two sisters and a brother. She was born on March 7, 2001, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to parents Martha Ynestroza Barbu and Daniel Barbu. Chloe’s family consists of herself, her older sister Martha, her younger sister Natalie, and their younger brother Lucas.
Sister Martha Ynestroza Barbu is a fashion and cosmetics guru on YouTube with 303K subscribers, while their mother Martha Ynestroza Barbu is a nurse at a CVS MinuteClinic in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Chloe’s younger brother is a student at the University of North Carolina.
When did Chloe Barbu & Sam Howell Start Dating?
Sam and Chloe have never talked about their first encounter. Since Sam showed his boyfriend his girlfriend’s first Instagram post in May of 2022, however, they have been publicly dating. In the caption, he wrote, “These past few days have been a whirlwind of emotions. However, the Lord has had His hand over all of it.”
When Sam signed a deal with the Washington Commanders, Barbu congratulated him on Instagram, making their relationship official. Barbu sent Howell pictures with the message, “It’s been an honor to watch you trust in the Lord and glorify Him while chasing your dreams. Here’s to your next chapter as a Commander!”
She recently shared an Instagram post with Sam and shared her love for him with a caption, “Never been camping but this was a blast, I love you, Sam Howell.” She captioned a recent Instagram photo she took with Sam, “Never been camping but this was a blast, I love you, Sam Howell.”
