Who is Zverev Girlfriend in 2023? Their Relationship History!

Alexander Zverev, better known by his nickname Sascha, has been a formidable tennis player ever since he established himself at the No. 2 spot in the ATP world rankings.
His rise to prominence began when he beat tennis heavyweights Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia to win two ATP Masters 1000 titles.
Zverev’s rise to prominence began with his professional debut in 2013. He is 6 feet 6 inches tall and is recognized for his flat serve and chip-and-charge game style. The gifted German has made a name for himself as an intimidating opponent on the ATP Tour and has also managed to keep his personal life in order.
While important facts on Sascha Zverev’s romantic life have yet to emerge, it is common knowledge that the German has been committed to the same woman for nearly two years.
Who is Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend?
German actress and model Sophia Thomalla, who has been in numerous films and television shows and who was voted third sexiest woman in the world by FHM, has been dating tennis pro Alexander Zverev.
Reports claim that the couple has known each other for four years after meeting through a mutual acquaintance in 2020 and officially starting their relationship in late 2021. Sophia previously dated Zverev after her 2016 divorce from Andy LaPlegua, a prominent Norwegian singer whom she had married the year before.
Sophia, an actress, has been seen to upload images of herself with Zverev very frequently. Alexander has gone on record saying that Sophia is a major source of inspiration and encouragement for him.
After his ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova accused him of domestic abuse, the German sensation had his Australian Open 2023 run cut short in the second round and was under scrutiny from the ATP.
How long have Alexander Zverev and Sophie Thomalla been Dating?
Alexander Zverev and Sophie Thomalla first connected through a common acquaintance. In the year 2020, they began dating. Both characters were under strain from previous relationships, which added tension to the situation. Almost three years have passed in the couple’s relationship.
Alexander Zverev and Sophie Thomalla Pictures
Alexander Zverev and Sophie Thomalla Relationship History
Sophia Thomalla was previously linked to former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, with whom she reportedly broke up in 2020 before getting involved with tennis pro Alexander Zverev. She formerly dated musician Gavin Rossdale from March 2017 till December 2018.
In 2016, she tied the knot with well-known Norwegian artist Andy LaPlegua, but the marriage ended in divorce seven months later. For over four years, Thomalla dated Till Lindemann, a rock musician from Germany.
Before he started dating her current partner, German tennis player Alexander Zverev dated Olga Sharypova. Sharypova accused Zverev of abusing her, therefore the ATP looked into the situation as well. He was charged with assault, battery, and blackmail in relation to Sharypova.
