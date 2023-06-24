Pakistani-British Businessman Shahzada Dawood Net Worth

Celebrity / By /

A chance for father and kid to interact has turned into a desperate race against time.

Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, then 19 years old, boarded the Titan submarine on June 18, 2023, to explore the site of the sunken RMS Titanic. The submersible had been in contact with the Polar Prince every 15 minutes, but after nearly two hours underwater, it lost contact.

The Titan’s five people vanished into the depths of the ocean after they lost contact with the ship. What, then, is Shahzada Dawood’s legacy? Is he the only child he has? How much money does he make, and who is his wife?

Details are provided in the following text.

Shahzada Dawood Net Worth

Dawood comes from one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, therefore while his exact wealth is unknown, it is likely to be in the millions.

His father, Hussain Dawood, is a businessman with a net worth of $370 million USD and is ranked 19th on Wikipedia’s list of the wealthiest Pakistanis.

Hussain serves as Chairman of two of Pakistan’s largest corporations: Dawood Hercules and Engro.

The 2,600 employees at Engro work in the fertilizers, plastics, food, and energy industries.

The Engro vice chairman has inherited a large portion of his father’s fortune. His net worth has been put at $350 million by various sources.

The tweet below shows that his family invest in many sector:

From Engro Corporation to Vice Chairman

From Engro Corporation to Vice Chairman

Shahzada Dawood, for the uninitiated, is Hussain Dawood’s son. In 2003, he started working for Engro Corporation, and in October 2021, he was promoted to vice chairman. For Dawood Hercules Corporation, he served as vice chairman.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in law from Buckingham University and a master’s degree in international textile marketing from Philadelphia University, now known as Thomas Jefferson University.

If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.

You can also read about the fortunes of other famous celebrities by clicking the links given below:

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top