Pakistani-British Businessman Shahzada Dawood Net Worth

A chance for father and kid to interact has turned into a desperate race against time.
Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, then 19 years old, boarded the Titan submarine on June 18, 2023, to explore the site of the sunken RMS Titanic. The submersible had been in contact with the Polar Prince every 15 minutes, but after nearly two hours underwater, it lost contact.
The Titan’s five people vanished into the depths of the ocean after they lost contact with the ship. What, then, is Shahzada Dawood’s legacy? Is he the only child he has? How much money does he make, and who is his wife?
Details are provided in the following text.
Shahzada Dawood Net Worth
Dawood comes from one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, therefore while his exact wealth is unknown, it is likely to be in the millions.
His father, Hussain Dawood, is a businessman with a net worth of $370 million USD and is ranked 19th on Wikipedia’s list of the wealthiest Pakistanis.
Hussain serves as Chairman of two of Pakistan’s largest corporations: Dawood Hercules and Engro.
The 2,600 employees at Engro work in the fertilizers, plastics, food, and energy industries.
The Engro vice chairman has inherited a large portion of his father’s fortune. His net worth has been put at $350 million by various sources.
The tweet below shows that his family invest in many sector:
Shahzada and Suleman Dawood
The Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son were also on board.
The Dawoods belong to one of Pakistan’s most prominent families.
Their family invests across the country in agriculture, industries and the health sector pic.twitter.com/6G6PpEmOcH
— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 20, 2023
From Engro Corporation to Vice Chairman
Shahzada Dawood, for the uninitiated, is Hussain Dawood’s son. In 2003, he started working for Engro Corporation, and in October 2021, he was promoted to vice chairman. For Dawood Hercules Corporation, he served as vice chairman.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in law from Buckingham University and a master’s degree in international textile marketing from Philadelphia University, now known as Thomas Jefferson University.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.
- Lana Del Rey Net Worth: How Much Does She Make in a Year?
- LeBron James Net Worth: Will He Become A Billionaire In Future?