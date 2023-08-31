Shin Lim Net Worth: How did he Become Milliware?

Canadian-American magician Liang-Shun Lim (born September 25, 1991), better known as Shin Lim, is known for his deft card tricks and sleight of hand.
His signature style of close-up card magic involves him remaining silent while music plays in the background and performing elaborate tricks. He educated himself through YouTube tutorials and now often contributes his own films teaching others what he’s learnt.
Shin Lim Net Worth
In season 13 of America’s Got Talent, Shin Lim took home the grand prize of $1 million. Most of his magic skills came from watching videos on YouTube, as he is a self-taught performer.
After being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome, Lim gave up his career as a pianist and instead became a magician. In 2015, he took first place in close-up card magic at the Federation Internationale des Societes Magiques.
In 2015 and 2017, Shin Lim appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and in 2019, he competed on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. As part of his prize for winning America’s Got Talent, he will perform as the headliner at the Paris Theater in Paris Las Vegas.
Early Life and Career Beginnings
On September 25, 1991, Shin Lim was born in Vancouver, Canada. He grew up in Acton, Massachusetts. A magic kit he received as a kid sparked his interest in the mysterious art form from an early age.
As he learned more about magic, he sharpened his abilities and established a sophisticated style that would come to characterize his shows.
America’s Got Talent Win
In 2018, Shin Lim initially came to broad attention when he tried out for “America’s Got Talent.” Both the crowd and the judges were blown away by his first performance, which featured a series of complex card tricks that he performed with captivating ease.
Millions of people all over the world were intrigued by his extraordinary sleight-of-hand talents and stunning routines. Ultimately, Shin Lim triumphed, establishing his position as one of the most skilled magicians in the world.
Conquering Television and Beyond
After Shin Lim won “America’s Got Talent,” he saw a meteoric rise in his professional success. Among the many shows he appeared on was “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” He became even more well-known as a result of his participation on these shows.
In addition to his work on television, Shin Lim has gone on numerous overseas tours, playing to sold-out crowds all over the world. His performances continue to gain acclaim because they leave viewers bewildered and amazed by what they see.
