Rocky Wirtz Net Worth At The Time of His Death

The Wirtz Corporation was led by Rocky Wirtz, who serves as President. It is a multi-faceted conglomerate with its headquarters in Chicago. The commercial and residential real estate enterprises, the wine distributor Wirtz Beverage Group, the insurance company Wirtz Insurance, and the banking operations in Illinois (First Security Trust and Savings) and Florida (First National Bank of South Miami) were all under his supervision.
He was also responsible for the overall management of the corporation. It is the parent corporation of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), of which he was the major owner as well as the chairman of the team.
Rocky Wirtz Net Worth
Rocky Wirtz Net Worth was $500 Million at the time of his death. On October 5th, 1952, William Rockwell Hirtz was brought into this world. Since his grandpa, Arthur Wirtz, purchased the Blackhawks in 1954, he has spent his whole life associated with the franchise.
In 1975, he received his Bachelor of Science in Communication degree from Northwestern University. He graduated with honors. When his father passed away in 2007, he succeeded him as chairman of the team, which had been in existence for almost to half of its current age. After the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, he was accountable for the company’s success that year.
Other Businesses of Rocky Wirtz
In addition to his role as CEO of Wirtz Corporation, Mr. Hirtz also served as co-chairman of the Executive Committee of the United Center alongside Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of the Chicago Bulls. In addition to that, he was a member of the Executive Committee of the NHL. Beverage Industry magazine awarded him the title of Wholesaler of the Year for his work with the beverage industry, which generates over $2 billion in annual revenue.
In recognition of his achievements within the organization, he was also presented with the Chicago Innovation Award.
Rocky Wirtz’s Death
Rocky Wirtz, who served as a former chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70 following a brief illness, according to reports that surfaced on Tuesday. Wirtz was a well-known personality in the world of business and athletics, and his contributions to the Chicago Blackhawks and the local community will be remembered for a very long time.
