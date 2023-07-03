Steve Aoki’s Net Worth: Everything About His Investments and Art Collections

Steven Hiroyuki Aoki was born to Rocky Aoki and Chizuru Kobayashi on November 30, 1977, in Miami, Florida. Find out how much he is worth now.
Steve Aoki’s Net Worth
Steve Aoki is an American electro-house artist, performer, DJ, Grammy-nominated record producer, music executive, and the founder of Dim Mak Records. Steve Aoki has a $120 million fortune.
At different times in his career, Steve Aoki has made more money than any other dance act in North America. He has worked with a lot of different musicians, including Linkin Park, Iggy Azalea, Lil Jon, blink-182, BTS, Backstreet Boys, Rise Against, and Fall Out Boy.
Steve Aoki’s Real Estate
Steve Aoki and his wife live in Henderson, Nevada, which is just outside of Las Vegas. The 16,000-square-foot house is on a 40,000-square-foot lot and was built in 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis and the real estate market crash.
It was on the market for years at $12 million. In 2014, the land went up for auction, and Aoki bought it for less than $3 million, but he had to pay cash. Aoki worked for years and spent millions of dollars to turn the land into Aoki’s Playhouse, a high-tech, modern space that was his dream.
Collection of Art
Aoki has a great collection of art. Some of the artists in his collection are Damien Hirst and Banksy.
Aoki’s Investments
Steve Aoki is an investor in a number of private companies, including Uber, SpaceX, and the clothing business Vision Street Wear.
