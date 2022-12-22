Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Sudden Death At 37: The creator of Babydoll Beauty Couture and the star of WE tv’s Super Sized Salon, Jamie Lopez, has passed away. She was 37.
On Monday, the beauty parlor shared a carousel of images of Lopez and the show’s stars on Instagram to confirm the news.
The firm posted a message with the news, “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we, unfortunately, announce, with tremendous grief, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez.
“On behalf of the Babydoll family, we kindly ask that you give us some time to process this enormous loss. Soon, additional information and plans will be made public.”
The statement went on to say, “We are grateful for the time and space to mourn peacefully because we have experienced an exceptional loss. Please remember the Babydoll team and family in your thoughts and prayers.
We want to express our gratitude to the @matadorcontent & @wetv personnel for all of their unwavering support throughout this trying period. Sincerely, Group Jamie.”
The reality star experienced cardiac issues over the weekend, per TMZ. The source added that Lopez was getting ready to shoot season 2 when she passed away.
This summer saw the premiere of Season 1 of the WE television series, which followed Lopez as she built and designed a beauty salon in Las Vegas, Nevada, that specializes in serving all body types. Her 400-pound weight loss and the process of relearning how to walk were also covered in the series.
At one point throughout her life, Lopez revealed in the show’s teaser, she weighed 846 pounds.
Speaking to Yahoo Beauty in 2017, Lopez discussed her motivation for starting her company.
She explained to the publication at the time, “I was inspired by the fact that there was nowhere I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I realized it was time to make some changes for the plus-size ladies of the world.”
Being treated unfairly due to my size and without access to a place where I can become beautiful upset her greatly, she admitted. “I want ladies to leave my salon feeling gorgeous, self-assured, and sensual,” the salon owner says.
