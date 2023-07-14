Surfboard-stealing Sea Otter Wanted in California

Wildlife officials in California are undertaking an unconventional search to address an ongoing issue of surfboards being stolen from surfers in Santa Cruz. The culprit behind these surfboard thefts is an unlikely suspect—a 5-year-old sea otter.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has reported that the otter, known as Otter 841, has been aggressively seizing surfboards from surfers and riding her own waves for several weeks.
Numerous videos capturing these incidents have been widely shared on social media platforms. They show Otter 841 wrestling surfboards away from surfers off the coast of Santa Cruz and playfully lying on top of them as the waves rise and fall.
While no injuries have been reported thus far, the USFWS has issued a warning to kayakers, surfers, and other recreational users in the area, urging them not to approach the otter or encourage its interactions.
.@usfws & CA Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) are aware of a 5-year-old female southern sea otter exhibiting concerning and unusual behaviors in Santa Cruz, California, including repeatedly approaching surfers & kayakers recreating in the area. #thread (1/6) pic.twitter.com/w1u8wkJ3qN
— USFWS News (@USFWSNews) July 14, 2023
Otter 841 has been tagged with a radio transmitter, allowing a dedicated team to monitor her behavior closely. When conditions are favorable, officials will make attempts to capture her in the coming days.
The tweet below shows the video of an otter attacking Surfboard:
This video of the sea otter attacking a surfboard yesterday was shared me and is being posted with the photographers permission. The video must remain in this tweet to be shared. This is a dangerous sea otter, avoid it if at all possible! pic.twitter.com/N7qPMFVRrt
— Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) July 10, 2023
The unusual behavior of Otter 841 has left wildlife officials puzzled, and they plan to study her under the care of aquarium veterinarians once she is apprehended. However, officials have offered a potential explanation for her actions. They suggest that aggressive behavior in female southern sea otters like Otter 841 may be linked to hormonal surges or human feeding.
Southern sea otters are considered a federally threatened species under the Endangered Species Act and are protected by both the Marine Mammal Act and California state law. Efforts are underway to address this peculiar situation and ensure the safety of both the sea otter and the local surfers.
