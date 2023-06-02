Teacher Faces Assault Charges: LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Middle School Case

On Thursday, a middle school teacher in the San Fernando Valley pleaded not guilty to two counts of assaulting his children. Meanwhile, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department are appealing for any other possible victims to come forward.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges of indecent act upon a minor and child molestation against 46-year-old Kareen Spann, an 8th-grade teacher at Louis Armstrong Middle School in Sherman Oaks.

According to their findings, one connection started in April with grooming-style inappropriate communication. According to the District Attorney, it swiftly escalated to molestation. The District Attorney’s Office also alleges that Spann sexually molested another youngster during lunchtime on school property in a separate incident.

“Children deserve to feel safe and secure in their environment, and it is the responsibility of adults to protect them from any form of abuse or exploitation,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a written release. “These types of crimes against vulnerable students are sickening and a violation of trust.”

Police have issued an appeal for any further suspected victims of Spann’s s*xual misconduct with students. As a local, Spann calls Burbank home. “A photograph of Spann is being released to identify and speak with additional persons who have been victimized by Spann,” the LAPD announced.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are still looking into the case, and anyone who believes they may be a victim is urged to contact them at (818) 374-5415.

