The Boys Season 4 Release Date: When will it Premiere?

After the shocking conclusion of Season 3, fans of The Boys are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Season 4. The previous season established Vic Neuman as a major antagonist and hinted at Billy Butcher and the team’s new purpose.
As a result, viewers of the show are wondering when Season 4 will be available. The release date for Season 4 of The Boys, as well as all the information we have thus far, is detailed below.
The Boys Season 4 Release Date
The Boys Season 4, which was planned to premiere in early 2024, has been delayed, and its new premiere date is unknown at this time.
There is currently no set date for the premiere of Season 2 of The Boys. The strike by the WGA and the strike by the actors’ union SAG Aftra have caused this setback. The show’s executive producer, Erik Kripke, tweeted that Season 4’s release is contingent on the length of the strikes.
Where is The Boys Season 4 Coming Out?
The start date for Season 4 of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video has not yet been confirmed. According to the movie’s official synopsis, “a group of vigilantes known informally as ‘The Boys’ set out to take down corrupt superheroes with nothing more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.”
The Boys Season 4 Cast
New characters are being introduced in Season 4. Sister Sage, played by Susan Heyward, and Firecracker, played by Valorie Curry, are both superheroes. “These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys,” Kripke said in response to the announcement. You’re going to think highly of them. And by love, I mean you’ll feel terrified and maybe even a little queasy.”
Crovetti, who plays Ryan, was promoted to a regular cast member, Amazon said. The Boys unveiled the first images of Heyward’s Sage and Curry’s Firecracker on October 10, 2022. “Wait till you see @susanheyward & @valoriecurry in action,” Kripke remarked in a retweet. As the saying goes, it’s “horrific, hilarious, and very, very dangerous.”
The Boys season 4: Who’s Dead?
Black Noir and Lamar Bishop (Graham Gauthier) won’t be making an appearance this season. In the season three finales of Homelander and The Deep, they were killed off.
Before the season 3 finale, many of Soldier Boy’s longtime allies and companions departed away, including Crimson Countess (Laurie Holder), Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery), Swatto (Joel Labelle), Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely), and the TNT Twins, Tommy (Jack Doolan) and Tessa (Kristin Booth).
