Britney Spears’ Divorce: Fears of Sam Asghari’s Angry Vengeance

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears this week, citing irreconcilable differences, putting to rest months of speculation about the state of their 14-month marriage. The 41-year-old singer has not commented on the end of her marriage as this issue went to press.

Sam, a 29-year-old fitness trainer, announced to his 3 million Instagram followers that he and Britney had decided to “end their journey” after six years of marriage, using the phrase “Shit happens” as the reason for their split while promising to “hold onto the love and respect for each other.”

Their breakup has been the subject of considerable conjecture, with some saying Sam broke up with Britney because he suspected she was having an affair with a member of his staff at their Southern California mansion. The mother of two was allegedly involved in multiple physical altercations with her husband. Concerns have been raised that Sam will seek retribution.

Further reports indicate that, despite the legally binding prenup, financial matters have not been settled. Sam is supposedly entitled to $1,000,000 every two years of their marriage, up to a maximum of $10,000,000 after 15 years of marriage.

He is reportedly demanding alimony and legal bills from his wealthy ex-wife. She is estimated to be worth $60 million. But our insider adds Britney is worried the divorce could become nasty because he has purportedly waived any claims to her back catalogue and his name is not included on the deeds of their property.

An insider informs us, “Sam was just utterly maxed out, even before he decided to move out and engage a divorce lawyer. He had had enough of the constant upheaval and of constantly feeling unappreciated and mistreated.”

“He’s leaving the practical decisions in the hands of his legal advisors, but it’s a done deal as far as he’s concerned and, barring some major miracle, he won’t be going back.”

The “expectation is that they’ll figure out a pay-off once the dust settles on this,” according to our source, but rumors that Britney’s mother Lynne is “furious” with Sam and is pleading with her to leave Los Angeles and return home to her have made her loved ones anxious about her future.

Our source says, “Britney is very alone right now, stuck in her own bubble, and there are a lot of fears about how she’s going to cope.”

