Tonya Harding Net Worth: How Rich is The Figure Skating Champion?

Former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, now known as Tonya Price, is an American. Champion skater Harding finished second at the World Championships and first at the 1991 Figure Skating Championships. She performed a triple axel in competition for the first time ever by a woman from the United States.
She unfortunately gained a lifetime figure skating ban as a result of Tonya’s alleged involvement in an assault on fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1994.
Tonya Harding Net Worth
Tonya Harding Net Worth is $150 Thousand as of this writing. Later, Harding worked as a professional boxer for a while. on 2018, she participated on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and finished in third place. Margot Robbie received an Academy Award nomination for her role as Tonya Harding in the 2017 film “I, Tonya,” which was nominated for a number of other accolades as well.
According to reports, Tonya received a meager $1,500 for licensing her rights to the film that would eventually become “I, Tonya,” but she also received performance-based bonuses.
Tonya Harding’s Career in Boxing
In 2002, Tonya Harding competed on Fox’s “Celebrity Boxing,” winning against Paula Jones. In February 2003, Tonya competed in her first professional boxing battle, which Samantha Browning won. She later participated in a celebrity boxing battle on Comedy Central’s “The Man Show” and triumphed over the show’s co-host and comic Doug Stanhope.
According to reports, Tonya canceled a boxing fight in Oakland, California in March 2004 because she had received death threats. Harding last competed in June 2004, losing to Amy Johnson and receiving jeers as she entered the arena. She made the decision to stop boxing due of her asthma.
Tonya Harding’s Personal Life
Tonya, then 15 years old, started dating Jeff Gillooly, then 17 years old, in 1986. On March 18, 1990, they got married. Although Jeff managed Tonya’s skating career after their divorce in August 1993, they reconnected in October and remained together in a leased Beavercreek chalet until January 1994.
From 1995 to 1996, Harding was wed to Michael Smith; on June 23, 2010, she wed Joseph Price. Gordon was born to the couple on February 19, 2011.
at 1996, Tonya gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to 81-year-old Alice Olson after she had collapsed at a Portland bar in order to preserve her life. After being arrested in 2000 for assaulting her then-boyfriend, Darren Silver, Harding received a three-day jail term, a 167-day suspended prison term, and ten days of community service.
The judge also mandated that Tonya attend anger management counseling and forego alcohol consumption for a period of two years. Since her careers in boxing and figure skating came to an end, Harding has worked as a painter, welder, deck builder, and Sears hardware sales clerk.
