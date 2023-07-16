Holly Holm Net Worth: How Much is The UFC Star Earning Currently?

Holly Rene Holm fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as an MMA fighter. Former professional boxer and kickboxer Holly Holm was also the UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion. Holly had a successful boxing career; she participated in three UFC weight divisions and successfully defended her belt 18 times.

She was ranked as the tenth-best female boxer of all time by BoxRec.com. She has also twice been named the year’s top combatant by Ring magazine. She currently holds the third spot in the UFC Bantamweight rankings.

Holly Holm Net Worth

Holly Holm’s net worth is anticipated to be over $4 million as of 2023. She earned her money from sponsorship deals and matches in kickboxing, professional boxing, and the UFC.

Holly Holm’s Earnings

The UFC Star is claimed to have made more than $2.3 million from her fights during the course of her MMA career. She earns roughly $250,000 every fight (bonuses included).

Endorsements for Holly Holm

The distributor of dietary supplements and herbal products Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has secured an endorsement deal with the UFC women’s bantamweight competitor.

Work by Holly Holm’s Foundation & Charities

Holly Holm performed a trickshot in favor of the V Foundation for Cancer Research on her Instagram in 2020 to increase awareness. The hashtag #trickshotsforgood will give $1 for every Instagram post to the cancer research charity.

