Any Parent Who Doesn’t Affirm Transgenderism With ‘Child Abuse’ Would be charged in California

A newly changed California bill would add “affirming” a child’s sexual transition to the state’s standard for parental responsibility and child welfare. This would make any parent who doesn’t affirm transgenderism for their child guilty of abuse under California state law.
AB 957 was passed by the California State Assembly on May 3, but a co-sponsor changed it in the middle of the night on June 6 in the California State Senate.
Lori Wilson, a Democrat from Suisun City who serves on the Assembly, wrote the bill and presented it on February 14. It was also backed by State Sen. Scott Weiner, a Democrat from San Francisco. The child of Wilson says that they are transgender.
At first, AB 957 told judges that they had to think about whether or not a child’s parents were “gender-affirming” when making decisions about custody. With Wiener’s amendment, California’s rules for child care are totally changed.
After the change, AB 957 “would include a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity as part of the child’s health, safety, and welfare,” which would change the way the California Family Code is defined and how it is used.
Under Section 3011 of California’s Family Code, judges would have full power to take a child away from his or her parents if the parents don’t agree with LGBTQ+ ideas.
By changing what is meant by a child’s “health, safety, and welfare,” schools, churches, hospitals, and other places that work with children would have to accept “gender transitions” in kids by default or risk being charged with child abuse.
AB 957 could also make it easier for more groups to provide “evidence” of gender “non affirmation” to the courts in California.
By adding “gender affirmation” to California’s “health, safety, and welfare” standards, the state’s courts can now accept reports of “gender abuse” from progressive activist groups, as long as they say they offer “services to victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
Proposed Changes to California Bill Would Charge Any Parent Who Doesn’t Affirm Transgenderism With ‘Child Abuse’ https://t.co/kkFbruWOwo
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2023
In effect, a boy could tell the Gay-Straight Alliance club or another LGBTQ+ group at his school about his parents. The club or group could then report the boy’s parents for child abuse.
Surprisingly, the bill doesn’t say at all what would be considered “nonaffirming” to a child’s gender.
The Washington Free Beacon’s Susannah Luthi says, “The bill doesn’t care about a child’s age, how long they’ve said they’re transgender, or whether they’re going through social transition or medical sex-change.”
It’s still not clear what law or case law California courts could use to figure out if a parent was affirming, let alone set a standard that works in all scenarios.
AB 957 isn’t the first time Wiener has tried to make laws about transgender kids. Last year, Wiener wrote bill SB 107, which made California the first state to make itself a safe place for transgender surgeries and treatments for children. In September, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law.
Advocates for Faith and Freedom filed a lawsuit against Newsom’s government in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Western Division in March.
Experts and people who care about parental rights were very angry about Weiner’s proposal to change the California Family Code.
Jay Richards, who works at The Heritage Foundation and is in charge of the Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion, and Family, says that AB 957 is a “grotesque violation.” The Daily Signal is the news source for Heritage.
While more and more European countries pound the breaks on ghoulish gender medicine for kids, California has decided to mandate it. They not only want to make sure that any child with discordant feelings toward his or her sexed body gets fast tracked to cross-sex hormones and sterilizing surgery, state Democrats want to go after parents who might otherwise hesitate. This is a grotesque violation of both children’s and parent’s rights. Decent Californians on the Left, Right, and center should be outraged.
In an interview with The Daily Signal, Nicole Pearson, the founder of the law company Facts Law Truth Justice and a group that fights for civil rights, said that AB 957 was unconstitutional:
This bill makes law that failure to affirm your child’s identity is child abuse. This will be a final, legal determination without any evidence in support, or a hearing with notice or the opportunity to be heard. Assemblywoman Wilson and Senator Scott Weiner are not doctors. They can’t make this determination for every single child aged 0 to 17 in the state and, yet, that is exactly what they’re trying to do here.
If a parent or guardian is unwilling or simply not ready to affirm their 7-year-old’s new identity—as they transition from Spongebob to Batman to Dora the Explorer—they can be found guilty of child abuse under AB-957 if it passes into law.
This is a horrifying bill for children and for parents and guardians not just in California, but across the country. Gavin Newsom is gunning for president in 2028. If he signs this bill into law, here, it will be headed to every state if he wins.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Drunken Shooting ‘Game’ Ends in Painful Death of French Woman
- Historic Church Consumed by Flames in Aftermath of Lightning Strike
On June 13 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, the State Senate will talk about AB 957.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.