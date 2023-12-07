U.S. Transportation Department Awards Billions for High-Speed Rail Projects

The U.S. Transportation Department is allocating substantial funding for high-speed rail projects, including $3 billion for a Las Vegas to Southern California route and $3.07 billion to connect San Francisco to Los Angeles.
The Las Vegas to Los Angeles project, known as “Brightline West,” aims to be completed before the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with speeds of at least 186 miles per hour and a proposed travel time of 2 hours and 10 minutes. The California high-speed rail project, part of the state’s broader initiative, aims for speeds above 200 miles per hour, with initial service targeted for 2030.
Key Points:
- Las Vegas to Southern California: The $12 billion “Brightline West” project will receive $3 billion in funding. The 218-mile route is expected to have speeds of at least 186 miles per hour, aiming for a travel time of 2 hours and 10 minutes.
- San Francisco to Los Angeles: The California high-speed rail authority program is set to receive $3.07 billion, with the ultimate goal of moving travelers from San Francisco to the Los Angeles basin at speeds above 200 miles per hour in under three hours. Initial service is planned to start as early as 2030.
- Total Rail Funding: The U.S. Transportation Department is expected to announce a total of $8.2 billion in rail awards on Friday. The funding is part of the $66 billion allocated for the country’s rail infrastructure under the 2021 $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
- National Impact: The awards aim to support the development of high-speed rail projects, contributing to the transportation infrastructure and potentially reducing dependence on cars.
- New Passenger Rail Route: In addition to the high-speed rail projects, a new passenger rail route between Raleigh, North Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia, is set to receive a $1 billion grant, enhancing connectivity between the two states.
- Northeast Corridor Projects: In November, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced awards totaling $16.4 billion for 25 projects along the Northeast Corridor.
The funding reflects a commitment to advancing high-speed rail infrastructure, reducing travel times, and supporting sustainable transportation options in various regions across the United States.