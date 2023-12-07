California Forever’s Proposed City Faces Public Opposition in Vacaville Town Hall

In an emotionally charged town hall meeting in Vacaville, California, Jan Sramek, CEO of California Forever, faced intense scrutiny and opposition from the public regarding the proposed development of a new city in Solano County.
Public Outcry and Skepticism
Residents, including vocal skeptic Mary Heiser, expressed concerns and skepticism about the proposed massive development by California Forever, which aims to create a new city in Solano County. Heiser urged Sramek to improve his “soft skills” and avoid insulting the community during discussions.
CEO’s Response
Despite the overwhelming opposition, Jan Sramek maintained composure and responded to the questions from the public. He emphasized the need for an open-minded approach, stating, “To say we have to shut this down so quickly before we even see the plan? I think that’s premature.”
Sramek acknowledged the challenge posed by the project’s past secrecy, as California Forever had purchased 50,000 acres of land over six years for nearly a billion dollars without public knowledge. The lack of transparency has become a major public relations challenge for the development.
Differing Perspectives
Supporters of California Forever, like Jim Wise, attributed opposition to a fear of change. Wise argued that the world evolves, and change is inevitable.
The proposed city project will require approval from Solano County voters, and California Forever plans to initiate the process by gathering signatures for a ballot measure next year. The public remains divided on the project, with concerns about transparency, community impact, and the need for a comprehensive plan before moving forward.
The town hall meeting highlighted the tension between California Forever’s development goals and the skepticism and demands for transparency from the local community. The path forward will likely involve further public engagement, negotiations, and a comprehensive plan that addresses the concerns raised by residents.