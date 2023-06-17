A Woman Claims That Ufc Fighter Conor Mcgregor S*xually Assault Her After Game 4 of the Nba Finals

According to demand letters drafted by her lawyer, a woman claims that UFC fighter Conor McGregor s*xually attacked her after Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami on June 9. McGregor has dismissed the claims.
CNN was able to get a vague response from Miami police concerning an investigation into the allegations. McGregor’s attorney receives a letter from an unnamed woman who claims that McGregor s*xually assaulted and battered her in a VIP men’s toilet at the Kaseya Center, where the fight took place.
According to the letter, McGregor also kidnapped the woman and traumatized her in the process. McGregor’s representatives told CNN in a statement: “The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”
According to the attorney’s letters sent to the NBA, the Miami Heat, and the Kaseya Center, all three organizations were complicit in the claimed s*xual assault and battery, as well as the purported kidnapping.
The letters ask that any and all film, images, and other potential evidence be kept by McGregor, the Kaseya Center, the NBA, and the Miami Heat organization. CNN quoted NBA spokesman Mike Bass as saying, “We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information.” on Thursday.
When CNN contacted Miami police, they verified that they are looking after an allegation from June 11. Police spokesman Michael Vega stated in a statement, “This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time.”
The Miami Heat have been made aware of the allegations but have decided to wait to comment until after an inquiry has been conducted. The Athletic reports that during the same game, McGregor hit the Miami Heat mascot twice during a halftime skit, sending the performer wearing the costume to the hospital, where he was later discharged after receiving pain medicine.
In a statement, UFC officials said: “The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”
No one has been arrested, and no legal action has been taken. Since McGregor’s bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021, when he broke his left leg, he has not participated in a UFC event. After winning Game 4 against the Heat, the Denver Nuggets went on to win the NBA Finals in Game 5 at home on Monday.
