Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes, Gameplay And Much More

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has finally arrived, and with it comes a number of significant updates to the multiplayer and battle royale modes found in Call of Duty games. Please find below the complete patch notes for Warzone 2 Season 5 Update 2, which was released on August 2.
Both the multiplayer and the battle royale modes will see a lot of modifications with the arrival of Season 5. The iconic multiplayer map Strike from Call of Duty 4 has been redesigned for the current day and included in the main campaign of the game.
In the upcoming update for Warzone, the Champion’s Quest will become playable on Vondel, and the game will also see the addition of new operators, vehicles, and weaponry.
The entire patch notes for Warzone Season 5 are available below, along with some of the most significant changes.
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes
Here are the updated season 5 Patch notes of Warzone 2:
BATTLE ROYALE, RESURGENCE, PLUNDER, LOCKDOWN
The patch notes detailed in the section below are exclusive to Battle Royale, which includes but is not limited to standard Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder, and more.
MODES
- Fort Resurgence In-Season
- Al Bagra Fortress and its greater surroundings, will be added to the Resurgence map rotation.
- Armored Royale In-Season
- Reinforce your Squad in this Battle Royale Mode with a big difference — you’re dropping onto your own MRAP, and it’s up to you to use, fortify, and repair this hulking vehicle with its turret, protective shielding, and mobile Buy Station, while cutting through rivals operating their own behemoth trucks.
GENERAL
All Maps | All Modes
- Play Again Matchmaking Status Quality of Life
- Players will now see their matchmaking status during the Play Again Loading Screen.
- Champion’s Quest
- Players now need to hold all available elements to progress the timer while locating the next one.
Al Mazrah | Battle Royale
- Player Count
- All Squad Sizes on Al Mazrah Battle Royale have had their Player counts reduced to 100, down from 150.
- Ranked will remain at 150 Players until further notice.
Gameplay of Warzone 2 Season 5
“Up to this point, we have reintroduced a number of second-chance features and included new ones, albeit sparingly because we are concerned about making the mid-game seem claustrophobic and stretching out the conclusion of a match.
In Season 05, we are going to increase the effectiveness of these second-chance mechanics (the Gulag Kit, the Redeploy Pack, the Reinforcement Flare, and the Reduced buy-back costs), so that players will have more opportunities to go back into the Warzone.
A look into the gameplay in the below tweet:
At the same time, we are decreasing the number of participants in all of our basic Battle Royale variants. This will prevent the match from seeming excessively chaotic while also improving matchmaking times, lowering the amount of time spent in pre-game lobbies, and improving the quality of the match overall.
The combination of these alterations and the faster movement of the circle will cause the pace of a Battle Royale match to pick up, resulting in increased playable time!
“As always, we will be carefully evaluating sentiment and data to ensure that the engagement pacing remains healthy and that Players may still pursue new personal records. This is something that we do every single day. Due to restrictions placed on second life mechanics within the mode, these alterations will not be introduced to Warzone Ranked Play at this time.
