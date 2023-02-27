What Happened To The GTA 6 Leaker: Everything We Know About Him

While Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games, it has yet to receive even a trailer. Yet, the GTA series has a stellar reputation that has attracted countless admirers. There has been a lot of frustration among gamers waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6, as the wait has been unusually long.
While the release of gameplay footage onto the internet in 2022 was devastating to Rockstar Software, it was excellent news for fans eager to learn more about the upcoming game. The source of the leak has subsequently been identified and may face legal action as a result.
Although the GTA 6 Leaker likely felt a rush from causing a worldwide outrage, the idea of facing the legal power of an enraged multibillion-dollar firm is less appealing.
Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, has stated publicly that the leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 was a traumatic event for the team working on the game. While the gaming community as a whole may have moved on from the leak, the leaker will likely continue to feel the effects for some time.
What Happened To The GTA 6 Leaker?
The gaming community has been privy to morsels of information from gaming writer Jason Schreier; while none of it was official, Schreier has a solid reputation among gamers. Taking things a step further, the leaker released 90 videos of GTA 6 that largely backed up Schreier’s assertions.
The gaming community was taken aback by the magnitude of the leak, and many hypotheses were put forth as to where it originated. The hacker, identified as teapotuberhacker, 17, is a member of the Lapsus$ hacking collective.
The Desk’s Matthew Keys reported that British police arrested a 17-year-old suspected of hacking into the GTA as part of an investigation being handled by the FBI and the UK’s Cyber Crime Unit.
The tweet below confirms the arrest of The GTA 6 leaker:
On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).
He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J
— City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 23, 2022
So far as we can tell, the leaker tried to negotiate a contract with Rockstar Games for financial gain, suggesting that this group’s only motivation was to enrich itself financially. The City of London Police apprehended them in Oxfordshire, where the group’s young leader lived.
When charged with computer theft, the leaker entered a not-guilty plea. On September 24, he appeared in court again and entered a guilty plea to violating the terms of his bail, which resulted in his placement in a juvenile prison facility. His whereabouts in prison at the present time are unknown.
Impact Of Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak
The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak was a massive event in the gaming industry. It showed off the game’s main characters, and it seems that Schreier was right: the next GTA game will include Lucia, the series’ first female lead.
Schreier warned that the security threats posed by the breach could have an impact on gaming sector workplaces and spell the end of hybrid workplaces. Take-Two has acknowledged that the Grand Theft Auto 6 leak was a difficult situation, which is understandable given that many employees saw their work leaked to the public before it was ready.
The leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 may have far-reaching repercussions. They are highly regarded by players as a sneak peek at forthcoming titles. The leaks are sometimes obtained dishonestly, but when they do occur, they can be extremely damaging to the developers.
A case like the Grand Theft Auto 6 leak, in which the leaker was obviously breaking the law and may face substantial legal consequences, should serve as a caution to anyone considering doing the same.
