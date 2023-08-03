Justin Trudeau Divorce: The Canadian PM Announces Separation From Wife Sophie Trudeau

The revelation that the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie were divorcing came out of the blue on Wednesday and looked to signal the end of the couple’s 18-year public marriage.
The pair had previously been open about their relationship’s challenges, and in recent years, they had been less frequently spotted together in public.
Three children, ages 15, 14, and 9, were born to Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, who were married in May 2005. In 2020, on their wedding anniversary, he called her “my rock, my partner, and my best friend.”
There are also distressing historical connections for Trudeau. When he was in government in 1977, his father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, divorced his wife, Margaret.
Justin Trudeau Divorce: The Couple Were Having Difficulties In Relationship From Some Time Now
Given that he frequently emphasizes the value of family life, the development represents one of Trudeau’s largest personal difficulties since taking office in 2015.
The statement was made by the pair a week after Trudeau disclosed a significant cabinet shake-up in an effort to help his Liberal Party, which is behind in the polls. His supporters claimed that he was committed to leading the Liberals in the upcoming election, which must take place by October 2025.
On Instagram, Trudeau said, “Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and challenging conversations, we have made the decision to separate.” On her own Instagram page, Gregoire Trudeau shared a remark that was nearly identical.
The below tweet is about the statement of Justin Trudeau regarding the divorce:
If Justin Trudeau was actually interested in the well-being of children, he wouldn’t get divorced. Divorce destroys children. pic.twitter.com/sDgKrXbI0j
— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 2, 2023
One of Trudeau’s closest allies, Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of public safety, is scheduled to update the cabinet later on Wednesday, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
The CBC added that Trudeau would probably discuss the split in public this week.
Also check about relationship status of other famous celebrities by clicking the links below:
- Sofia Vergara Divorce: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Reportedly Living Separate Lives Amid Divorce Announcement
- Lauren Manzo Divorce: Is She Splitting Up With Husband Vito Scalia?
The two had reportedly signed a legal contract, according to Trudeau’s office, which emphasized that the couple will put their children’s needs first. Next week, the whole family will travel on vacation.
According to a source acquainted with the issue, Gregoire Trudeau will relocate to separate housing in Ottawa but plans to spend a lot of time with the kids at Rideau Cottage, the prime minister’s official residence, to make sure they enjoy the most typical upbringing possible.
The couple would have shared custody of the kids, according to the source, who asked to remain anonymous due to the acute sensitivity of the circumstance.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.