Which is the Safest County in California?

Ventura County has recently been hailed as the safest large county in California, showcasing a remarkable 59% decrease in the overall crime rate over the past 28 years, according to the 2023 State of the Region Report. The report utilized data compiled by the California Department of Justice, focusing on crimes reported per 1,000 residents in the state’s 16 largest counties, and assessed crime rates over time.
Long-Term Decline in Crime
The significant reduction in the overall crime rate occurred predominantly between 1994 and 2022. Notably, the crime rate in 2022 was highlighted as the lowest in Ventura County’s modern history. This achievement reflects a commitment to public safety and collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies and community partnerships.
Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko emphasized that this remarkable feat is not accidental, attributing it to the unique qualities of Ventura County. He stated, “We’re proud of the great working relationships amongst our local law enforcement agencies, and we place great value in our community partnerships.”
Crime Categories and Rates
The crimes considered in the report were categorized into violent crimes, including homicide, rape, assault, and robbery, and property crimes, such as theft, burglary, and arson. In 2022, the violent crime rate in Ventura County was just below two reported crimes per 1,000 residents, positioning it 30% below the second-ranked Orange County.
For property crimes in 2022, Ventura County reported 13.51 crimes per 1,000 residents, with San Diego County trailing as the second lowest, albeit 20% higher than Ventura County.
Safe Cities within Ventura County
The report identified cities within Ventura County with the lowest overall crime rates, including Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, Camarillo, and Ojai. Even cities with comparatively higher rates, such as Ventura and Oxnard, were deemed quite safe compared to counterparts in other large California counties.
In Oxnard, the largest city in the county, the report noted a consistent downward trend in crime over the past three decades, with the city experiencing its third-lowest year in reported crime in the last year.
The city of Ventura achieved its lowest overall crime rate in over 30 years in 2022, showcasing a commitment to sustained safety measures.
Simi Valley, once designated “America’s Safest City” in 1996, maintained a lower crime rate in 2022 than it did over two decades ago.
While Port Hueneme witnessed a nearly 10% decrease in violent crime, a slight increase in property crimes was attributed to shoplifting and residents leaving vehicles unlocked.
Ventura County stands out as a shining example of effective crime reduction strategies, community partnerships, and a commitment to fostering a safe and secure environment for its residents. The State of the Region Report for 2023 underscores the county’s dedication to maintaining these high standards of safety. For more detailed information on Ventura County’s crime rates and the State of the Region Report 2023, interested readers can explore the full report here.