Who Is Austin Butler Dating? A Brief Look At Austin Butler Dating History

Who does Austin Butler date? Elvis won over fans and critics alike with his portrayal of the King, and while details of his private life have been kept under wraps, he has been linked to several A-list actresses. Get Austin Butler’s current girlfriend’s name and the names of any other women he has dated.
Who Is Austin Butler Dating?
Currently, Austin Butler is seeing Kaia Gerber, a supermodel and a nepotism success story. After her breakup with Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi in December 2021, the pair was first seen together in a yoga class.
They first appeared together in public at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances celebration in March 2022, and later that year, they went to the Met Gala.
Austin Butler Dating History
Their relationship is discussed here together with Butler’s previous (official and unofficial) romantic partnerships.
2011-2020: Vanessa Hudgens
When fans saw photos of Butler and Vanessa Hudgens kissing in September 2011, they were elated. Yet, at the time, the actors’ representatives said the two were not dating.
Three years later, in 2014, Hudgens made their relationship public by declaring Butler her “love of my life” in a birthday tribute, despite the fact that the rumours about their relationship had only intensified throughout that time.
They walked the red carpet together several times, and Hudgens is even credited with convincing Butler to portray Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic.
Unfortunately, the couple broke up in 2020, with rumours spreading from a source claiming that Vanessa had began telling her acquaintances that they had pulled stumps.
Neither party ever spoke publicly about the breakup at the time, but in May 2022, when promoting Elvis, Butler answered a question from British GQ about what transpired.
Change is inevitable in life; thus, it’s up to you to always be developing and improving.
Related: Who Is Francesca Farago Dating? Who Has Francesca Dated In The Past? and Who Is Kylie Jenner Dating: Kylie Jenner’s Dating History From Tyga To Drake
2020: Olivia Dejonge
Source: ELLE
It was rumoured, though never proved, that Elvis co-stars Butler and Olivia DeJonge (who played his on-screen wife Priscilla Presley) genuinely dated while filming in Australia.
Butler and DeJonge were allegedly caught on camera sharing a passionate embrace in a movie theatre, but the two actors have never commented publicly on the rumours of their romance.
Interview with Marie Claire In a June 2022with Australian reporters, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann revealed that he and actor Elvis Presley had initially found it difficult to work together on set.
“We were having no luck at first, then one Friday after work, I poured us all gin and tonics and pulled out my camera. I started filming Austin and Olivia as if they were in a home movie, just the two of them enjoying a great time together. Character was the basis for their bond, which developed from there. “A clarification was provided by him.
You can take that as the beginning of a real-life romance or as confirmation that a genuine connection was never in the cards; the choice is yours. In either case, the actors weren’t the intended target audience.
2021: Lily-rose Depp
Butler and the French-American model and actor Lily-Rose Depp were photographed in London in August 2021. Pictures of the two of them kissing went viral, making it abundantly evident that there was more than platonic affection between them.
Pictures of the PDA screen were obtained by Mail Online at the time, leading to widespread conjecture regarding the couple’s relationship status.
Unfortunately, neither Butler nor Depp ever addressed the rumoured romance. Why? So Butler’s new love interest was quickly established.