Who Is Olivia Rodrigo Dating? Who Has Olivia Rodrigo Dated In The Past?

Olivia Rodrigo is likely familiar. The Disney princess who earned her driver’s licence and topped the charts with her breakup song and album SOUR? Keep reading this article to learn about Who Is Olivia Rodrigo Dating.
Please let this SOUR-head (if that wasn’t evident) inform you about Olivia. Disney’s worst-titled show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, stars Olivia, 19. “All I Want,” an HSMTMTS song about her love interest, was her first breakup song TikTok.
From Tiktok. Their website may include additional or different content.
A few months later, she released “drivers licence,” which became a breakup hymn on social media due to Olivia’s sensitive Taylor Swift-esque lyrics and vocals.
In January 2021, soon before the great Kimye split, the song was remastered and published. You’re onto something if Kim Kardashian emo-posts your latest music on her IG stories.
Music seems to agree. Olivia might make Grammy history on Sunday by winning the Big Four—album, single, and song of the year, plus best new artist. She will be the third Grammy winner if she succeeds. Christopher Cross in 1981 and Billie Eilish in 2020 did this.
Olivia again.
Drivers licence: who? Does she love again? Olivia’s dating life and meteoric rise are explained here.
Who Is Olivia Rodrigo Dating?
Olivia has moved on and is dating a new man Zack Bia. People confirmed the ship’s existence. Please note that the couple has not yet officially verified the news.
Zack is a music executive, DJ, and co-owner of the L.A. restaurant and nightclub Delilah. He is 26 years old. Since he is something of a virtual phantom, there isn’t a lot of information available on him either. But here is a photo from his birthday celebration in June:
This one seems to be the real deal. They’ve been dating ever since the Super Bowl; a source tells People. They have a lot of mutual affection for one another.
Olivia Rodrigo Dating History
Ethan Wacker (2018)
From my best internet sleuthing, Olivia’s first love was Ethan. Hollywood Life reported that they started dating in July 2018.
They broke up in August 2019 after a year of dating. He promptly denied that Driver’s License was about Ethan.
He told Hollywood Life on TikTok, “Nah, I treated her well.”
Related: Who Is Vanessa Hudgens Dating? Who Has Vanessa Dated In The Past?
Joshua Bassett (2020)
Olivia and Joshua were lovers in HSMTMTS (his character was the focus of “All I Want” mentioned above). East High has something in the water. Eyewitnesses suspected the duo were dating. “Drivers licence” may have been about Joshua breaking up with Olivia to date Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter.
“I understand people’s curiosity about who the song is about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least essential component of the song. Olivia said, “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important,” without identifying the song’s subject.
After Olivia left, Sabrina published “Skin,” and Joshua released “Lie Lie Lie” and “Just a Matter of Time.”
Again, all parties denied their love triangle songs were about each other. “Time to tell the world that you’ve been lyin’ on my name / Doin’ what you want and believe you’re going to get away,” Joshua sings in “Just a Matter of Time.”
“I know you’re hurting, but why make your pain mine? Your misdeeds cost me.”
“You can’t break me and pretend I’ll forget.”
“Are you glad you said that? Feel better?”
Conclusion.
But, these ex-lovers appear to be over the drama and stress. They reunited at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 premiere and took photos. They’re friendly.
The casual reunion startled fans. “Never in a million f*cking years would I have anticipated an olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett image together,” one person tweeted, according to Page Six.
Related: Who Is Danica Patrick Dating: Reason Behind Her And Carter Comstock Split
Adam Faze (2021)
After being caught kissing in LA in July 2021, Olivia announced her relationship with producer Adam Faze. But interested parties first saw the duo at the Space Jam 2 premiere a month ago. Ah, Hollywood youth and love.
“They were incredibly cute together and weren’t trying to disguise their affection,” a source told Page Six. Reports say they met through industry friends.
At year’s end, Page Six reported Adam’s move from L.A. to New York and Olivia’s unfollowing.
From Tiktok. Their website may include additional or different content.
British Vogue interviewed Rodrigo on breakups.
She advised forgiving both them and herself. “I’ve learned.”