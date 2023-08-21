Novak Djokovic Wife Net Worth: How Much Money He Make?

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been married to his beautiful wife, Jelena Djokovic (previously Ristic), for a long time. Jelena has two children and stays busy as a humanitarian who works to improve the lives of underprivileged children in Serbia. Despite this, she regularly attends her husband’s tennis tournaments to show her support.
Novak Djokovic’s Wife Net Worth
Jelena Ristic is a multimillionaire businesswoman and humanitarian. Jelena Risti is well-known as the wife of Novak Djokovic, a professional tennis player widely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport’s history. They are both Serbian and first met in high school back in the early 2000s.
While Jelena can be spotted occasionally in the audience during Novak’s matches, she has avoided the limelight for the most part. Risti’s busy schedule includes managing her own digital marketing agency and her husband’s philanthropic organization.
In 2007, they established the Novak Djokovic Foundation. Among its many charitable missions, the Foundation works to improve the educational prospects of underprivileged children in Serbia.
Marriage to Djokovic
Risti married Novak Djokovic, a professional tennis player, in Montenegro during the summer of 2014. They started dating in 2005 after meeting in high school.
Djokovic has won more than 20 Grand Slam men’s singles trophies, more than 90 ATP singles titles, and a record 38 Masters titles, making him one of the most accomplished and decorated tennis players of all time.
Risti has a son named Stefan, a daughter named Tara, and two poodles named Pierre and Tesla with her husband. The family has made Monaco its home.
Jelena Ristic Career
After finishing her studies, Risti moved to Monte Carlo with Djokovic, where she now works as a human resources coordinator for the European energy provider Tamoil. However, she quickly abandoned the position because she grew tired of working in an office.
After that, she struck out on her own to found Jelena Risti Consulting, a digital marketing agency. In addition to being the executive director of the magazine, Risti also established it. For a short time in 2013, she modeled swimsuits for the British lingerie website Figleaves.
Risti now frequently attends Djokovic’s ATP tournaments from the stands, having joined Djokovic on the road. She also oversees his philanthropic foundation, which provides grants to organizations working to improve the lives of disadvantaged children, particularly in the realm of early childhood education.
Risti, the foundation’s director, and her team are responsible for establishing and renovating kindergartens as well as organizing support groups for parents.
