51 Shot and 9 Died in Citywide Weekend Gun Violence

This weekend, at least 51 people have been shot, and nine of them have died, cops say. On the South Side of the city on Sunday night, five people were shot, and two of them died. The shooting happened near West 99th Street and South Princeton Avenue in the Roseland area.
Two men died from their injuries: a 37-year-old who was shot in the head and a 33-year-old who was shot in the neck. A 27-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks and shoulder is in serious condition, police said. Two more guys, ages 19 and 25, were said to be in fair shape.
All of the people who were shot were taken to Roseland, Christ, and the University of Chicago Medical Center. During a press meeting, Chicago police said that a car drove up next to the group and someone inside started shooting.
Four guys were shot in the Austin neighborhood early on Sunday, and one of them died. Chicago police say that five men were fighting in a garage in the 5400 block of West Crystal Street just before 3 a.m. when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. Police say that a 31-year-old man was shot several times and taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was declared dead.
Police said that another man, whose age was not known, was shot in the ankle and taken to the same hospital, where he was reported as being in good condition. Police said the 27-year-old guy who was hit in the leg and arm drove himself to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
Police said that a fourth guy, whose age was not known, went to Stroger Hospital and was listed as being in critical condition with injuries that were not known. Police say the shooter ran away from the scene. No one was being held.
Over an hour ago, a dead man was found in Woodlawn on the South Side. The 48-year-old guy was found in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head around 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said. Police said that he was found dead at the spot. No arrests have been made.
Police say that a teen boy was shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side on Saturday afternoon, and another was hurt. Police said the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 100-block of South Homan Avenue in the Fifth City area. Two 14- and 15-year-old teens were shot and were in serious condition when they were taken to Stroger Hospital.
Police said that the 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the head was declared dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old boy was shot several times in the body. There is no one in jail, and police in the area are looking into what happened. The police didn’t say anything else right away about the killing.
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Police were called to the 1600 block of West 80th Street around midnight because someone had been shot. When they got there, they found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police say that witnesses at the scene told them they heard gunshots and saw the man fall to the ground. Police said that he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was declared dead. No one was being held.
Another man was found dead on a path in Garfield Park on Friday night. He had been shot. Chicago police say that the 26-year-old was shot in the lower back around 6:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue. Police say he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was declared dead. No one was being held. There was no other information.
Two 15-year-old boys were shot and hurt Sunday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Neither boy was killed. Around 8:40 p.m. in the 12800 block of South Normal Avenue, they were standing outside when someone shot at them, hitting one in the groin and the other in the foot, according to Chicago police.
Police say that both boys were taken to Roseland Hospital, where they were said to be in good condition. There were no reports of arrests.
Police in Chicago say that at least five people were shot in Lincoln Park on Saturday morning. At 4:40 a.m., it happened in the 1900 block of North Stockton, which is right outside the Lincoln Park Zoo.
Police said that there was some kind of fight with a group of people who were drinking in the park. Police say that a 17-year-old girl was taken to Northwestern Hospital and is now in good health.
Police in Chicago said that four guys, ages 23, 27, 31, and 44, all drove themselves to Northwestern Hospital. All of them are described as being in very bad shape. The police said that the people who were hurt are not helping with the investigation.
Officials say that later that day, a man was shot and badly hurt on a CTA Red Line train near a South Side CTA stop. At about 3:48 p.m., someone opened fire on a train at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Station, police said.
ABC7 talked to people who were riding the train. People said that two guys were fighting, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. A 21-year-old guy was shot in the calf, according to the police. He was in very bad shape, so the Chicago Fire Department took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Police said that the accused shooter was taken into custody and that a gun was found at the scene. Charges are still being decided, and everyone on the train had to get off. The shooting slowed down the CTA.
Chicago police say that hours later, an accused shooter seriously hurt a man in River North and then crashed a car on the Near West Side. Police said the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie Street.
A man who was 27 years old was standing near the sidewalk when someone came up to him and started shooting. Police said that the man who was shot in the head drove himself to Stroger Hospital where he was in serious condition.
Police say that the accused shooter drove away in a Jeep that hit another car near South Ashland Avenue and West Van Buren Street. Officers caught the criminal, and charges are still being worked out. Detectives from the area are looking into it. Police didn’t say anything else right away about the killing or the crash.
