What Is American Soccer Legend Abby Wambach Net Worth?

American soccer legend Mary Abigail Wambach (born June 2, 1980) is a Hall of Famer and former player/coach. Wambach was a mainstay on the U.S. women’s national soccer team from 2003 to 2015, and she won six U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year awards during that period.
She has scored 184 goals for her country’s national team and is second all-time in international scoring after Canada’s Christine Sinclair in terms of both women’s and men’s soccer players.
When Wambach won the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2012, she became the first American woman to do it in ten years. In 2015, she was recognized as one of the world’s most influential individuals by being named to the Time 100 list.
Abby Wambach Net Worth
U.S. national soccer star Abby Wambach is worth $4 million. Abby Wambach has been inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for the United States on the soccer field.
She is still the all-time leader in goals scored for the U.S. women’s national soccer team, and she is widely considered to be one of the sport’s all-time greats.
Abby Wambach FIFA World Cup
The success Wambach has had on the international stage has largely overshadowed her club career. In 2001, she joined the U.S. women’s national soccer team, and in 2003, she was selected to play for the United States in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Wambach had a key role in the U.S. team’s third-place finish after they were eliminated in the semi-finals by Germany. Wambach participated in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2007, 2011, and 2015.
Despite being heavy favorites into the 2007 Cup, the U.S. team lost to eventual champions Brazil 4-0 in the semi-finals, relegating them to third place.
Wambach scored the winning goal for the United States in their 2011 tournament-ending match against Japan, becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer for the United States national team in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Wambach captained the U.S. team in three of the seven games played in the 2015 FIFA World Cup, the first time the U.S. has ever won the championship. Despite Wambach’s announcement that this tournament would be the last of her career, she was able to assist and guide the team to win the championship game against Japan.
Abby Wambach Olympic Career
Wambach also had the opportunity to showcase her talents on a global platform when she was selected to compete for the United States in the Summer Olympics in 2004, 2008, and 2012. Wambach’s late header helped secure the gold medal in a victory over Brazil at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.
Wambach’s Olympic dream was cut short in 2008 when she injured her leg playing in an exhibition match against Brazil. Even yet, the U.S. squad managed to steal the victory.
At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Wambach made her final Olympic appearance, scoring five goals to help the United States win gold for the second time in her career.
