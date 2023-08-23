Ahsoka on Disney+ Now Available: Release Date and Streaming Details

Tonight, one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars saga, Ahsoka, will return to our screens on Disney Plus. The next Star Wars show comes after the critically acclaimed Andor and the disappointing third season of The Mandalorian (though maybe the latter’s current form is just a hiccup for Star Wars TV shows in general).
Adding fuel to the flames, Disney Plus accelerated the launch, which would be counterproductive if the show was already having problems internally. The second episode premieres later tonight, so there will be plenty of material on which to pass judgment.
The eight episodes of Ahsoka that Dave Filoni is producing will expand the Star Wars canon. That means we’ll be seeing cameos from characters and returning plotlines from shows like The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and perhaps The Mandalorian.
Though Mando won’t be making an appearance in Ahsoka (at least not in the first season), Star Wars superfans can be certain that they will see other famous characters.
Are you unfamiliar with Ahsoka and wondering why she deserves her own TV series? Before the Disney Plus launch of Ahsoka, make sure you read our primer on the subject. There’s a lot of depth to Ahsoka’s character history that you should learn about before seeing the pilot.
To that end, we’ve included all the information you’ll need to tune in to Ahsoka on Disney Plus (one of our most anticipated new shows and movies of August 2023) right here. Watch the teaser down below:
When is Ahsoka’s release date on Disney Plus?
Today (Tuesday, August 22) on Disney Plus, watch episodes 1 and 2 of Ahsoka. The premiere of the first two episodes takes place on August 23 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT/2 a.m. BST/11 a.m. AEST.
Six more episodes will then premiere on subsequent Tuesday evenings (Wednesday mornings in the UK and Australia). Disney Plus without ads costs $10.99 a month, and the ad-supported Disney Plus Basic costs $7.99 per month.
In addition to enjoying Ahsoka, fans of nostalgic gaming might be excited to learn about the upcoming release date of the Atari 2600+. This updated version of the classic game console claims to bring back the fun of retro gaming with a modern twist. If you like to play games, keep an eye out for the Atari 2600+ and all the fun things it has to offer.
You can view our past articles that are currently streaming on Disney+:
- Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus: Streaming Guide and VPN Tips
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Made Its Debut In Disney+
How to watch Ahsoka internationally
Access to Ahsoka is not difficult to obtain because Disney Plus is available in many countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Ahsoka Episode Schedule
- Premiere of the first Ahsoka episode: August 22.
- Episode 2 of Ahsoka airs on Tuesday, August 22.
- When: Tuesday, August 29 (Episode 3) of “Ahsoka”
- Wednesday, September 6th, Episode 4 of Ahsoka
- Episode 5 of Ahsoka airs on September 12th.
- When: Tuesday, September 19 (Episode 6) of “Ahsoka”
- Episode 7 of Ahsoka airs on Tuesday, September 26.
- Disc 8 of Ahsoka airs on Tuesday, October 3rd.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about more seasons.