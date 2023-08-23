Rihanna Net worth: How She Turned Music into a Billion-Dollar Brand?

Robyn Barbadian singer-songwriter-entrepreneur-actress Rihanna Fenty was born on February 20, 1988. It’s generally agreed that she’s one of the most influential musicians of the current era.
In 2005, Rihanna signed with Def Jam and quickly rose to prominence with the release of her first and sophomore studio albums, Music of the Sun (2005) and A Girl Like Me (2006), respectively. Both albums drew inspiration from Caribbean music and reached the top ten on the US Billboard 200 chart.
With the release of her third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad (2007), which featured dance-pop influences, she became a household name in the music industry. The success of “Umbrella” propelled Rihanna to international fame and garnered her a Grammy Award.
Rihanna Net worth
Rihanna is a multi-talented performer and businesswoman with a $1.7 billion fortune. She was born in Barbados. With that kind of money, Rihanna has more than any other female performer in the history of music. Rihanna is currently one of the most famous and lucrative musicians in the world.
Her cooperation with the high-end goods manufacturer LVMH to produce the Fenty Beauty Line is responsible for the bulk of her fortune. More than $100 million a year is brought in by the product’s name alone. Supposedly worth between $2 and $3 billion, Rihanna controls 50% of the partnership. She also has a 30% stake in the $1 billion lingerie company Savage X Fenty.
Depending on the year, Rihanna’s fortune can range from $40 million to $80 million. She made $65 million, for instance, between June 2018 and June 2019. She made $45 million between June of this year and next year.
Check out the following links to learn about the wealth of some of your favorite celebrities:
- Tim Tebow Net Worth: His Road To Riches Through Career Earnings!
- Stedman Graham Net Worth: How Much Money Does He Have?
After her debut album “Music of the Sun” catapulted her to fame in 2005, the singer from Barbados has been busy with a whirlwind of tours, award shows, talk shows, red carpet appearances, acting roles, and even a fashion business. A total of 60 million albums and 120 million singles have been sold by her.
In the history of digital music, she has the most sales. She holds the record for the most number one songs by a solo artist in the history of Billboard and has won a slew of other prestigious honors.
Rihanna’s Awards
Rihanna has been honored with a slew of accolades during her career, including nine Grammy Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards, thirteen American Music Awards, and eight People’s Choice Awards. Six of her accomplishments have been recognized by Guinness World Records.
Rihanna Real Estate
Rihanna spent $6.9 million buying a Beverly Hills property back in 2009. The magnificent home was a good match for the 21-year-old singing sensation, with its abundant windows, lofty ceilings, and wood floors. There were eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms in the 10,000 square foot house.
The house looked like the perfect rock star pad with its floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious backyard with a pool, tiled terrace, magnificent open-plan kitchen with all new fittings, and media room. The house had numerous problems, including a severe leak in the plumbing.
Rihanna listed the allegedly haunted home for $4.5 million in 2011, a considerable drop from its previous asking price of $8 million. She also filed a complaint, saying that she had been misled into thinking the house was in good shape when she bought it. One of these is a balcony that drains rainwater directly into the home due to its unusual slope.
Please click on the following links if you are interested in learning how much renowned people are worth:
- Novak Djokovic Wife Net Worth: How Much Money He Make?
- Rick Jeanneret Net Worth: How Much the Canadian Broadcaster Worth?
As of 2012, she was willing to sell the house for $5.03 million. The subsequent owner fixed the leaks and sold the property for $7.6 million in 2014. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen purchased a mansion in January 2016 for $14.1 million.
In 2021, they put the home on the market for $22 million, but settled for only $16.8 million a few months later. Check out this video of a tour of the house: Rihanna reportedly spent $50,000 monthly on a Manhattan, New York penthouse from 2013 to 2017. Once she arrived in England, she rented a $20,000-a-month property in West London.
Rihanna spent $5.545 million purchasing a condo in Los Angeles’s Century City in October 2014. She settled in the Hollywood Hills with her new husband in 2017. She suffered a terrifying break-in about a year after she bought the house. She put the home on the market six months later for $7.5 million.
She started renting it out to interested parties for as much as $35,000 per month. In August of 2022, she made a 6.6 million dollar profit on this sale. She apparently has a $22 million mansion on the island of Barbados as well. Rihanna bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $13.8 million in March of 2021.
A month later, she forked over $10 million to purchase the property directly across the street. In April 2023, it was reported that Rihanna had spent $21 million on a mansion in Los Angeles of 9,300 square feet and aptly named “Mansion in the Sky.”
If you liked this, be sure to follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) for more exclusive updates on your favorite Hollywood stars.