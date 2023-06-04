Alabama Woman Burned Alive After a Facebook Marketplace Meetup

Jermiera Ivory Fowler, who is 31 years old, was last seen on May 31 in Birmingham, Alabama, in the afternoon. She had left to buy something on Facebook Marketplace.
When Birmingham police arrived at a scene, they found a woman’s burned body.
Police in Alabama are looking into what happened to a woman whose body was found burned and shot days after she went to pick up something she had bought online.
In a news statement, police said that they were first told about a burned body in the 200 block of Sellers Road at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
When they got there, the victim’s body was burned and had “visible signs of trauma.”
Fowler was declared dead at the scene by the police, and it was later found that she had been shot.
Herbert Brown, who lives nearby, told WVTM-TV that he couldn’t believe what had happened behind his house.
Brown told WVTM, “When I looked out my bedroom window, I saw a big flame.” “When I looked over the fence, I saw a body on fire.”
“The firefighters came, put out the fire, and the police stayed out there until 2 or 3 in the morning just looking around,” Brown said.
Fowler’s death is being looked into by the police as a possible murder. No one has been caught, and the reason is still being looked into.
