Angus Cloud Cause of Death: “Euphoria” Star Died At 25

“Euphoria” star Angus Cloud passed away in his family’s Oakland residence.
According to the actor’s family, “We had to bid farewell to a great individual today with the deepest hearts. Angus was special to all of us in a variety of ways, including as an artist, friend, brother, and son.
Angus Cloud Cause of Death
TMZ has learned that the mother of Angus Cloud dialed 911 at around 11:30 AM on Monday, and Oakland Police and the Fire Department responded. She said Angus had no pulse and reported a “possible overdose.” He was eventually declared dead there and then.
Police claim that they have opened an investigation but that the cause of death is yet unknown.
The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed by the family, although they appear to be implying that it was related to his difficulties in adjusting to the loss of his father.
The team of “Euphoria” paid tribute to Angus Cloud on Twitter:
We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc
— euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023
Angus was a rising star in Hollywood and would likely be best remembered for his breakthrough performance in the popular HBO series; from 2019 to 2022, he played Fezco, a heroin dealer who occasionally served as Rue Bennett’s guardian angel.
You can also read about recently d!ed celebrities by clickimg the below links:
- Randy Meisner’s Cause of Death: Legendary Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Passes Away at 77
- Sinead O’Connor Cause of Death: Famous Irish Singer Died At 56
Other parts he has had include those in the films “The Line” and “North Hollywood,” as well as cameos in the music videos of Becky G, Karol G, and Juice WRLD. He has two projects that are slated for release.
When we last spoke to Angus, he was vehemently defending his program against claims that it glamorized drug use in March 2022. He believed that “Euphoria” simply revealed the harsh realities that teenagers and young adults must face in contemporary America.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.