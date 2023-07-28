Randy Meisner’s Cause of Death: Legendary Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Passes Away at 77

Los Angeles, CA – The music world mourns the loss of a true legend as Randy Meisner, founding member, bassist, and vocalist of the iconic rock band Eagles, passed away at the age of 77. The sad news was confirmed by the band through an official statement posted on their website.
Randy Meisner’s Cause of Death
Meisner’s death was attributed to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a common lung disease that causes restricted airflow and breathing difficulties. Despite the band’s statement mentioning his passing last night (July 26) in Los Angeles, the specific date of his passing was not disclosed.
Integral to Eagles’ Success
Randy Meisner played a pivotal role in the Eagles’ formation in 1971, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon. As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group Poco, Meisner was at the forefront of the musical revolution that took root in Los Angeles during the late 1960s.
His contributions to the Eagles were significant, and his vocal range shone brilliantly on his signature ballad, “Take It to the Limit.” Meisner’s voice and musical talents were instrumental in the early success of the band, which further solidified his reputation as an indispensable member.
A Remarkable Musical Journey
Born Randy Herman Meisner on March 8, 1946, in Nebraska, Meisner’s musical journey was nothing short of extraordinary. He showcased his skills as a musician, singer, guitarist, bassist, and composer, leaving an indelible mark on the world of rock and country music.
Before co-founding Eagles, Meisner was an essential part of the original lineup of the country rock band Poco. He also contributed his talents to Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band as a vocalist and bassist in 1969, before the inception of the Eagles.
Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Eagles’ groundbreaking success and timeless hits earned the band a well-deserved spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Randy Meisner’s influence and contributions to the band’s distinct sound remain etched in the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide.
COPD and Its Impact
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is a progressive lung condition that restricts airflow, leading to breathing problems. While there is currently no cure for COPD, its symptoms can be managed through lifestyle adjustments, such as avoiding smoking and air pollution, as well as taking prescribed medications and oxygen therapy.
The tweet below remembers Randy Meisner:
It is with great sadness that I learned about Randy Meisner’s passing today. I’m just so grateful of the times that we spent together in the 60s and once again in the late 80s. Most of all I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to see him for the last time… pic.twitter.com/rzRz9LvCkT
— Jim Messina (@Jim_Messina) July 28, 2023
The music industry and fans alike remember Randy Meisner for his outstanding talent, unmatched contributions to the Eagles, and his unforgettable vocal performances. His legacy as a trailblazer in country-rock music will forever be celebrated and cherished.
