Are Becca And Thomas Still Together In 2022: Thomas And Becca Relationship Timeline

Bachelor in Paradise couple Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin is famous. Their relationship was rocky. Despite this, Thomas and Becca are blissfully engaged and own a home. The couple will attend the Sadie Hawkins dance on Bachelor in Paradise 2022.
Are Becca And Thomas Still Together?
Becca and Thomas reconciled after their brief breakup in the Season 7 finale. “We got back [home] and had to explore it on our own away from the cameras but at that moment [on the beach during the finale], I think that was game-changing for me,” Becca said in October 2021 Talking It Out podcast. I’ve never had someone battle tooth and nail to keep a connection with me.
After the Season 7 finale on Oct. 5, 2021, Becca and Thomas revealed their reunion on Instagram.
Thomas said Becca makes him feel protected after she apologized for breaking up with him on national television.
“As if nothing could go horribly wrong… “Thank you for being someone I can trust, who would never hurt me, who would never drive ‘us’ away,” Thomas said.
Since then, the couple has openly discussed their romance and wish to marry. In May 2022, Becca told Thomas that she doesn’t want another public involvement.
Since Becca proposed, she seemed to want to take charge!
“We’ve been keeping this secret between us and close family & friends for a long, but we’re so delighted to shout it from the rooftops! “I discovered my lifelong chauffeur and the one who makes my heart glad every day,” she added. “Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I adore you forever.”
“The ultimate UNO reversal card/power move,” Thomas wrote of their engagement. “Cheers to forever Boops,” he said, thanking his fiancée for “keeping me on my toes.”
Becca and Thomas bought a house after becoming engaged.
“Co-homeowners!” Becca announced July 15, 2022. Tommy, Minno, and Leo are my new roommates and tenants. Let’s fill this house with laughter, feasts, memories, and maybe a few babies.”
Thomas hopes Becca doesn’t murder him “after I rip up the house over the next three months.”
According to E! News, Thomas proposed five months after Becca. She accepted!
Thomas And Becca Relationship Timeline
Bachelor Nation knew Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs before Bachelor in Paradise. Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor featured Becca. He famously dumped her after proposing to Lauren Burnham. She became The Bachelorette. Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette featured Thomas.
Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise brought the couple together. After breaking up at the series’ conclusion, they reunited. Becca announced her reconciliation with Thomas in October 2021.
Thomas accepted her proposal in May 2022. Thomas proposed again in October 2022 after they bought a house together the month before.
Thomas and Becca Attend “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2022
Bachelor in Paradise 2022 Episode 13 ended with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey arriving on the beach to mix things up. Their ex-boyfriends were afraid to encounter the previous Bachelorettes, who had Logan Palmer gossip.
Becca and Thomas return to Bachelor in Paradise next week. Successful Bachelor Nation couples like Ashley Laconetti and Jared Haibon often visit the beach. In a GMA teaser, the participants look delighted to see the couple.
“Bachelor in Paradise—Bachelor Nation royalty. Kate Gallivan told cameras they’re like celebrities. The pair invited entrants to the first Paradise Sadie Hawkins dance. This time, ladies will ask guys to dance.
Sadie Hawkins’s Dancing Drama Unfolds
GMA’s Bachelor in Paradise 2022 trailer shows women creatively asking guys to the Sadie Hawkins dance, and both men and women dance. Another sneak peek clip shows that the event will be rocky.
Andrew Spencer is in a love triangle this season. In episode 13, Ency Abedin asked him out on a date. He must choose between these two women. Ency cries in the bathroom during the Sadie Hawkins dance.
