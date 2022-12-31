Are Memphis And Hamza Still Together: Hamza Celebrated His First Father’s Day As A Single Parent In June 2022

After a brief engagement, 90 Day Fiancé’s Hamza Moknii and Memphis Smith have broken up. So, now that he’s free, how is Hamza spending his time? Are Memphis And Hamza Still Together?
Hamza Moknii and Memphis Smith of “90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days” split up soon after their wedding, and gullible readers are eager to find out what the Tunisian man has been up to in that time. At the time, the single mama of two was enamored by Hamza’s sharply good aesthetics and smooth nature.
Before 90 Day Fiancé’s Memphis jetted off to Tunisia to wed the man of her dreams, the couple videotaped their inane ramblings for a brief while. The pair got along rather well overall, despite the fact that they both carried the weight of their past lives.
When Memphis uttered the only words the two of them understood together over a video conversation from the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, “sexy time,” they were officially introduced to one another. After meeting Hamza for the first time, Memphis discovered that his mother wasn’t as accepting of her as she had initially believed.
she was, and that Hamza had lied to her about his age. Trust difficulties had Memphis thinking a prenup, but it was too late to do the process. They got married even though the prenup was important to them.
A week later, at the end of season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Memphis announced over their honeymoon that she was pregnant. Hamza had already been in the United States at the time of the “Tell- All” event, and things between them appeared to be progressing favorably.
Nonetheless, dupes speculated that Memphis and Hamza had split up after she posted many mysterious Instagram updates in February.
Contents
Are Memphis And Hamza Still Together?
However, recent developments suggest that this happy ending to the story of Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii has been shattered. The surprising bone milk connection between this 90-day pair seems to have been revealed to the suckers.
In a message of encouragement for maters, Hamza, a mother of three, blogged from Chicago (where she was without Memphis) while her followers speculated about her whereabouts. She even posted a video to Instagram of herself dancing when she expressed bone milk.
In general, Memphis doesn’t use very unusual hashtags, yet the popularity of “#SingleMomLife” suggests otherwise. It’s understandable that 90 Day Fiancé fans might assume she’s throwing hints regarding whether or not she and Hamza are still together, given the abundance of speculation around their status as a couple.
Funny irony: many people seem more concerned with the hashtags than with the content of a tape in which Memphis is shown dancing and pumping bone milk to a song by Lil Baby and Gunna.
This is Hamza’s first Father’s Day without his mom and dad.
Hamza Celebrated His First Father’s Day As A Single Parent In June 2022
It’s Father’s Day today! It would be the first Father’s Day with my kid, we should be celebrating together,” the Tunisia native remarked on his Instagram Story. “I don’t know when I will see her. Every day I miss her. Today should be spectacular yet all I can do is patiently wait to see her again.”
Source: Cheatsheet
“People tend to forget that being a ‘Father’ goes [beyond] helping generate a child. She captioned the photo with the statement, “We all know too well that those behaviors do not make someone a ‘father. “Their ACTIONS do! ”
When Memphis said, “THANK YOU to the fathers that continue to SACRIFICE for EVERY child, BIOLOGICAL or NOT,” he was referring to his earlier statement that a real father will “sacrifice their OWN wishes and goals.”
I’ve always been strong, but this past year has made me unstoppable!
In July of 2022, Memphis posted on Instagram. At the end of her message, the mother of three thanked her “three blessings” and encouraged her followers to do the same.
You May Also Like: