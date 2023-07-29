Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Are ‘Full on Dating’ Each Other

The friendship between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater was “obvious” while they were filming Wicked. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the bond between the “7 Rings” singer, 30, and the Broadway veteran, 31, was obvious from the beginning.
They were quite kind to one another and frequently seen laughing together, according to the insider, so it was clear from the start on set.
But it seems the cast and crew mistakenly believed it to be a friendship vibe rather than the growing romance it actually was. The insider continued, “But everyone just assumed they were both happily married and didn’t anticipate them to wind up dating.” (An other source informed PEOPLE that the two did not start dating until they were both divorced from their wives.)
The two co-stars are currently “full-on dating,” according to the first insider, and Grande “really likes” Slater.
Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater’s Relationship is Challenging for Slater’s Wife
Lilly Jay, Slater’s wife, has found the situation challenging, according to a different source who spoke to PEOPLE. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2018 and had a child together the previous year, are currently divorced, with Slater reportedly filing on Wednesday, according to TMZ.
“They met while they were in high school and dated for a very long time. They couldn’t be separated. Lilly is devastated,” according to the third source.
The below tweet showing Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ethan Slater Roaming Around Together:
Ariana Grande and her married boyfriend Ethan Slater. pic.twitter.com/YgA7eoprrI
— Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 28, 2023
The second source told PEOPLE that Grande and Dalton Gomez had separated earlier this year after being married for almost two years. Since then, the two “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship,” the source said. On July 16, the singer was seen enjoying a day at Wimbledon without her wedding band or engagement ring.
A fourth source provided explanation for what went wrong after the couple announced their breakup, telling PEOPLE that “Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on.”
Also, distance played a role. While Gomez, 27, remained in California where he works as a luxury real estate agent, Grande was in the U.K. filming Wicked.
She spent a few years in Los Angeles content. She wished to establish a life there with Dalton. He has to live in Los Angeles because he is so committed to his work. It has undoubtedly caused them problems.
“Dalton’s career is demanding, and he can’t leave Los Angeles frequently,” they stated. So they were prepared for a long-distance union when [Grande] began filming Wicked in England.
