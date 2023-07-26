Saquon Barkley Wife: Is He Married With Anna Congdon?

Running back for the New York Giants Saquon Barkley has been dating Anna Congdon since 2017. After meeting in college, Barkley and Congdon transitioned from fraternity formal dates to co-parents and committed partners in just over a year. Jada, their daughter, was born to them as their first child together in April 2018.
On April 25, 2018, Barkley was selected by the New York Giants to play in the NFL. Jada was born just two days later. The running back was selected with the second overall pick in that year’s NFL draft.
Does Saquon Barkley Have a Wife?
No, the couple has not yet gotten hitched. The second child Barkley and Congdon had together, a son they named Saquon Jr., was born in September 2022.
Here is all you need to know about Saquon Barkley’s girlfriend Anna Congdon and their relationship, from how they met at Penn State to how they raised two kids.
How Did The Couple Meet?
Before Saquon Barkley became an NFL great, Congdon and Barkley were friends in college. Congdon quipped on Instagram when he first enrolled at Penn State in September 2016: “penn state university… where the girls are always hot and the beer is ice cold.” Barkley was then a member of the Penn State football squad.
In December 2016, the couple went together to a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity formal. He’s fine on the field, but wait until you see him on the dance floor, Congdon wrote in the Instagram caption for a picture from the celebration. In February 2017, after becoming an Instagram couple, she posted a cute picture wishing her “two-six” a happy birthday on their twentieth anniversary.
The Couple Share Two Kids Together
Jada Clare Barkley, the couple’s daughter, and Saquon Barkley, Jr., their son. Congdon announced the arrival of her daughter on Instagram, writing, “Jada Clare 8 lbs 4 oz and 20.5 inches long – the love I have for her is something extraordinarily indescribable.”
Jada Clare, a huge fan of her father’s, gave him a motivational speech in a video that was shared by the Giants’ Twitter account in September 2021. “Hello, Dad! Success, Daddy! Be very careful. Run as quickly as you can like this, she urges in the video. “Run quicker! Touchdown! Daddy, stay secure. Try your hardest! I cherish you.
Soon after Jada was born, Barkley spoke publicly about his daughter, saying, “I’m just honored and blessed that I have a daughter in Jada and be able to enter fatherhood and always gotta try to set the standard for her because her image of a man is gonna be off of me.”
Congdon and Barkley welcomed their first son, their second child together, in September 2022. Saquon Jr. was described by the football player as a “beautiful baby.” He continued, “He illuminates the space. Wonderful smile. Jada is a wonderful big sister. Anna is a wonderful mother, no doubt. We have a lovely little family.
