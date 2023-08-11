Brooke Shields Daughters: Brooke Shields’ Heartfelt Moments with Rowan and Grier

Chris Henchy and Brooke Shields have two beautiful daughters.
Rowan Francis Henchy, now 20, is the daughter of Shields and Henchy, who married on April 4, 2001. Grier Hammond Henchy, now 17 years old, was born to Shields and her husband in 2006.
Here’s everything you need to know about her two children.
Brooke Shields Daughters
Rowan Francis Henchy
On May 15, 2003, Shields and Henchy became the proud parents of a girl, Rowan Francis Henchy.
In 2021, Rowan wore her mother’s Golden Globes gown to prom as a tribute to her. Shields wore the strapless red dress to the 1998 Emmy Awards for her role in the sitcom “Suddenly Susan.”
“I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom,” Shields wrote in the caption. “proud mama!”
Shields and her daughter received identical ladybug tattoos as a graduation present.
“A special graduation gift and memory with my girl,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “I’m so proud of you, I love you more than words can say.”
Rowan went for Wake Forest University in August of 2021. Shields posted photos and videos to Instagram to reflect on the day.
“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!” Shields wrote in the caption.
It wasn’t much easier the second time around in August of 2022. After seeing her daughter off to her sophomore year at Wake Forest University, Shields recorded a quick video in which she can be seen waving.
“Turns out second time is NOT the charm when it comes to your baby going off to college. Sophomore year, here she comes. I’ll be crying if you need me…” Shields wrote in the caption.
Grier Hammond Henchy
Grier Hammond Henchy was born to the couple on April 18th, 2006.
Shields discussed the difficulties of motherhood and the “A-hole” phase Grier went through in 2021, revealing that her daughter would send her nasty text messages.
“I’m trying to succinctly tell her what is the best plan of action to get said dress … I was laying it out,” Shields said on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “Then I get a text saying, ‘I don’t appreciate the way you talk to me. I think you talk to me like I am a child.’”
Grier’s enthusiasm in the modeling industry is reminiscent of her mother’s. Mother and daughter posed for a Mother’s Day ad for Victoria’s Secret in May of 2022.
It was a dream come true to be able to shoot this campaign with my daughter and highlight the sweetness of our relationship,” Shields wrote in the caption.
Grier has just begun his college search as a junior in high school. For her part, Shields admitted on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she is “getting nervous” about her youngest child.
“It’s funny, I said to my daughter, I said ‘I’ve spent basically 18 years telling you what to do,” she said. “Telling you how to be … so now I have to really allow you to be trusted.’”
After seeing “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” Grier’s recent documentary about her mother, had a visceral reaction.
She explained on TODAY, “Grier looked at it as all the things that I kept from her,” She was upset and angry at the same time.
“She said, ‘Nothing you say to me, Mom, is going to make it better,’” Shields recalled. “She said, ‘I hate seeing bad things happen to you.’”
