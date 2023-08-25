Cat Person Release Date: Is Cat Person Based on a True Story?

The trailer for the upcoming dating thriller Cat Person has been released. The film’s release date has been set by both Rialto Pictures and the distributor.
When does Cat Person Come Out?
The premiere date for Cat Person is slated for October 6, 2023. The film is directed by Susanna Fogel from a script by Michelle Ashford and stars Emilia Jones (CODA) and Nicholas Braun (Succession).
Check out the Cat Person trailer below:
Kristen Roupenian’s 2017 short story “Cat Person,” which went viral online, served as the basis for the film. A brief romance between a college student (age 20) and an older man (age 40) was described.
Geraldine Viswanathan, Hope Davis, Michael Gandolfini, Liza Koshy, Fred Melamed, Isaac Powell, Isabella Rossellini, and Donald Elise Watkins also star in the film, which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
What Is Cat Person About?
Margot and Robert’s relationship was chronicled in Roupenian’s short story, along with her growing suspicions that Robert had lied about or created parts of his past. Margot suffers revenge on Robert as she ignores his text messages after they break up.
At the time of its publishing, Cat Person became one of the most-read stories of 2017 and The New Yorker’s most downloaded article of the year. Many people thought it did a great job of reflecting the complexities of modern romance. You Know You Want This: “Cat Person” and Other Stories, Roupenian’s debut collection, was released in 2019 and reprints the story. It has been stated that Roupenian was paid an advance of $1.2 million for penning the book.
Is Cat Person Based on a True Story?
A few years later, in 2021, a Slate essay named “Cat Person and Me” was published, further complicating the Cat Person scenario. In it, a lady named Alexis Nowicki claims that Cat Person plagiarizes parts of her life with her recently deceased ex-boyfriend, Charles (a pseudonym).
Later, in an email to Nowicki, Roupenian revealed that she had, in fact, communicated with Charles years before, found Nowicki through social media, and learned of her inspiration for Cat Person from information about the two.
Nowicki writes, “What’s difficult about having your relationship rewritten and memorialized in the most viral short story of all time is the sensation that millions of people now know that relationship as described by a stranger,” which is a key point in the essay.
“In the meantime, it’s just me and my thoughts about what really happened,” she says, “just as any death leaves you responsible for protecting the parts of a person that only you knew.”
