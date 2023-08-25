Miley Cyrus Net Worth: A Pop Chameleon’s Journey in Music and Fame!

Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress; she was born Destiny Hope Cyrus on November 23, 1992. She’s been called the “Pop Chameleon” because of how she can switch up her sound and image at any given moment.
Cyrus is one of the few child stars to go on to have a successful career as an adult, earning her the title of “Teen Queen” of 2000s pop culture. She has won numerous awards, including eight Guinness World Records and 19 Teen Choice Awards.
She has also won four World Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, one People’s Choice Award, and a GLAAD Media Award. She was voted as the ninth best female artist of all time on the Billboard 200, and she has appeared on the Greatest of All Time Artists chart and the Time 100 list.
Miley Cyrus Net Worth
Singer-songwriter-actress-philanthropist Miley Cyrus of the United States has a reported net worth of $160 million. Miley Cyrus rose to fame as a child actress/singer and is now a worldwide phenomenon because to her eclectic blend of pop, country pop, and hip hop.
Destiny Hope Cyrus, better known as Miley Cyrus, was born into the entertainment industry. Billy Ray Cyrus, her father, had a “ear-wormy” country crossover success with “Achy Breaky Heart” in the early 1990s, and he managed to win over the hearts of millions of Americans.
He then had a successful acting career that he parlayed into a country music career that was well received in the United States and overseas. When he and his wife finally had a child, it was inevitable that she, too, would go into show business.
But Miley Cyrus has already surpassed even her famous father, thanks to her role as the title character in the wildly successful Disney sitcom “Hannah Montana,” which has spawned a number of spinoffs, movies, merchandise lines, and more.
When Miley Cyrus finally abandoned her “tween” image and tried her hand at a “adult” career, releasing a proper studio album and expanding her work into film and other media, she became a financial powerhouse.
Miley Cyrus Real Estate
Miley Cyrus purchased a mansion in the hills above Studio City, California, for $4 million in 2011. The house has a red-tiled roof, a swimming pool, and a design reminiscent of a Tuscan hacienda. When asked about her new album, Miley told In Style magazine, “Parts of it are really modern, but it’s mostly old Italian country.” Billy Ray keeps his guitars in a former climate-controlled wine cellar.
She dropped $5.8 million on a 30-acre ranch estate in Nashville’s upscale outskirts that year. After reportedly not making any major repairs or renovations to the property, Miley sold it in August 2022 for $14.6 million, a profit of $8 million. See inside this abandoned house in this video:
Miley Cyrus Personal Life
In a conversation with her mother when she was 14 years old, Miley proclaimed, “I never want to label myself!” If someone truly accepts me for who I am, I am ready to love them. I am not trying to hide anything. Her pansexuality was revealed.
Then, in June 2015, Time magazine reported that Cyrus, then 16 years old, was gender fluid, meaning that she does not identify as either a male or a girl and that any potential future partner can be either a guy or a girl. Cyrus established the Happy Hippie Foundation to aid marginalized peoples like the homeless, the LGBTQ community, and others.
Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas began dating in the summer of 2006. Their relationship, naturally, received a lot of attention from the press. “In love” was what Miley said she felt at the moment. Cyrus and Jonas, however, had called it quits by December 2007.
In 2008 and 2009, Cyrus dated model Justin Gaston for a total of nine months. Then, in the course of filming 2009’s “The Last Song,” Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth began an on-again, off-again romance that would last for the next decade. Cyrus dated actors Lucas Till and Josh Bowman during their time apart from Hemsworth.
From May 2012 until September 2013, Cyrus and Hemsworth were engaged. Cyrus went on to date Patrick Schwarzenegger, model Stella Maxwell, and actor Dane Cook after their breakup. Cyrus and Hemsworth reconciled in March of 2016 and announced their engagement in October of the same year. Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December of 2018.
Hemsworth filed for divorce nine months later, in August of 2019. In the fall of 2018, wildfires blasted through Los Angeles County, destroying Miley Cyrus’ Malibu house.
Cyrus and Australian musician Cody Simpson, who had been friends for a while, declared in October 2019 that they were in a “passionate” relationship. They broke up in August of 2020. Cyrus has never been shy about discussing her cannabis use for fun. Miley gave $10 million to the fight against the Coronavirus in 2020.
