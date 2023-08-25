Bray Wyatt Cause of Death: WWE Icon Passes Away at 36

The abrupt and terrible death of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, age 36, has a certified cause of death. Triple H, WWE’s CCO, conveyed the tragic news to the company. Details about Bray Wyatt’s untimely death have emerged after he had been out of commission for some time and his health troubles had not been made public.

What is Bray Wyatt’s Cause of Death?

On August 24, 2023, Bray Wyatt, whose true name was Windham Rotunda, passed away due to a heart attack. Wyatt contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. This made the professional wrestler’s heart problems more worse.

Wyatt had been making recent improvements and was looking forward to making a comeback to the ring when he suddenly collapsed and died of a heart attack.

WWE confirmed Wyatt’s death, saying, “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, August 24, at the age of 36.”

WWE wishes to express its deepest sympathies to Rotunda’s loved ones and loyal fans. Triple H, WWE’s CCO, made the sad announcement of Wyatt’s passing earlier today. Both in and out of the ring, Wyatt enjoyed widespread adulation from his contemporaries.

Brey Wyatt’s Glorious Career with the WWE

As the son of Mike Rotunda and the grandson of Blackjack Mulligan, Rotunda belonged to the third generation of professional wrestlers. He was better known by his alias, “Fiend,” through which he oversaw the Wyatt Family and was responsible for The Firefly Funhouse.

After a hiatus following WrestleMania 37, WWE programming featured brief signals alluding to Wyatt’s return in 2022. In October of same year, at the conclusion of Extreme Rules, Wyatt made his roaring return to WWE and immediately began feuding with LA Knight.

At the Royal Rumble, Wyatt would win against LA Knight in a terrifying “Pitch Black match.” He spent almost a decade in WWE and won multiple titles, including WWE, WWE Universal, and Raw Tag Team with Matt Hardy.

