Chanel West Coast’s Net Worth: How Much Does Chanel West Coast Get Paid For Ridiculousness Per Episode?

Chelsea Chanel Dudley was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on September 1, 1988. Chanel West Coast co-hosted Ridiculousness and has been a part of the show since its first season in 2011.
Ridiculousness is mostly a collection of videos that went popular on the internet and showed people trying to pull off stunts that didn’t work. These mistakes were pretty stupid, and Rob Dyrdek, Steelo Brim, and Chanel West Coast were there to say what they thought about them.
Chanel was also known for her long, heartfelt laughs when these things went wrong. She was on the show from 2011 until early 2023, which means she was in more than 1000 episodes over 30 seasons.
What is Chanel West Coast’s Net Worth?
American rapper and TV host Chanel West Coast has a net worth of $3 million. Chanel West Coast is best known for being on MTV shows like “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory” and “Ridiculousness.” She went into show business when she was still young. Chanel has done more than just make music and act. She has also made clothing lines and products linked to cannabis.
Chanel’s Real Estate
In 2019, Chanel West Coast bought a house in Los Angeles’s Hollywood Hills for $1.65 million. The house is in the Hollywood Dell neighborhood. The house has a good-sized 2,600 square feet of living room and was just redone in 2018. This house stands out because it has wood floors, stucco floors, and a two-car garage.
How Much Does Chanel West Coast Get Paid Per Episode?
It is said that Chanel West Coast made $142,000 per show of Ridiculousness. She was in many episodes of the hit MTV show each year and made around $700,000 each year.
Chanel became very rich and well-known because of the show “Ridiculousness.” She also became known for the show itself. So, when she said that she would leave the show after more than a decade in 2023, it was a big surprise to many people. Some might think it has to do with money, but that’s not the case.
