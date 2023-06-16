Rob Dyrdek’s Net Worth: What is the Highest Salary He Has Got Till Today?

Robert Stanley Dyrdek is an American actor, producer, business owner, and TV personality who used to be a skilled skateboarder. On June 28, 1974, in Kettering, Ohio, he was born to Gene and Patty Dyrdek. Rob was very involved in sports as a child, and he started skateboarding when he was 11 years old.
Rob Dyrdek’s Net Worth
Rob Dyrdek is a reality star on MTV, a former pro skateboarder, an actor, a director, and an entrepreneur with a $100 million net worth. He is best known for his parts on the reality shows “Rob & Big,” “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory,” and “Ridiculousness.”
Through his business company, Dyrdek Machine, he has started a number of companies, such as Street League Skateboarding and Thrill One Media.
Dyrdek’s Highlights of Salary
Rob Dyrdek got $60,000 per episode for “Rob & Big.” He made $100,000 per show of “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.”
Real Estate
At the time this was written, Rob owned three homes in the gated Mulholland Estates neighborhood, which is high above Beverly Hills. Just on these three houses, he has spent almost $25 million. Soon, you’ll learn more about each of these homes. First, some background of Dyrdek home sales –
- In May 2008, Dyrdek paid $2.549 million for a house in the Mount Olympus area above Laurel Canyon. In November 2012, he sold the house for $2.125 million, making a loss of $334,000.
- In March 2013, he took a $220,000 loss on a mid-1960s multi-level modern house in the Hollywood Knolls neighborhood near Lake Hollywood that he bought for $1.395 million in 2005 and sold for $1.175 million. The house had been on and off the market for nearly five years at prices that kept going down.
- Dyrdek sold his four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,733-square-foot house in the Laurel Hills area of Los Angeles, between Laurel Canyon and Coldwater Canyon, for $3.5 million in 2016.
The Mulholland Estates
- In 2015, Dyrdek paid $9.9 million for an empty 3.1-acre lot in the exclusive “Mulholland Estates” neighborhood. The lot is the biggest piece of land in the whole neighborhood. It used to belong to singer Robbie Williams, who had planned to build his own megamansion but later changed his mind. Rob has apparently told the city that he wants to build a house there.
Kendall Jenner, Christina Aguilera, Vanna White, Paris Hilton, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Mike Shinoda, Tracey Edmonds, and Charlie Sheen are among the other famous people who own homes in the neighborhood.
Rob Dyrdek and his wife paid $6 million for a 7,000-square-foot, 4-bedroom house in the same neighborhood in 2018. They then started on a long list of expensive repairs.
Rob spent $8.5 million on a THIRD Mulholland Estates home in December 2019. This third house has 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and is 7,500 square feet in size.
