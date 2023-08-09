Ciara Net Worth: Ciara’s Endorsement Deals Have Earned Her Millions

Today, Ciara is a Grammy-winning recording artist, and her cover of Cardi B’s “Up” has gotten much attention. Perhaps the original inspiration came from a special song titled “Goodies,” however, not many people know that.
Is Ciara still cashing in on the song’s success that made her a household name?
Ciara Net Worth
American singer and songwriter Ciara has a $20 million fortune. Ciara’s rise to fame as a songwriter followed her first success as a member of the group Hearsay. A connection to Jazze Pha and a contract with LaFace Records followed.
Her first self-titled album came out in 2004. It gave rise to several songs for her, including “Goodies,” “1, 2 Step,” and “Oh,” as well as several Grammy nominations for her.
Ciara and Husband Join Ownership Group of Seattle Sounders FC
Ciara has expanded her career outside music by becoming the face of Jay-Z’s apparel company, Rocawear. She also represents the “I Will Not Lose” campaign for women. The singer also signed a one-million-dollar contract with Wilhelmina Models in 2009. Ciara joined Revlon’s global team of brand ambassadors in 2016.
Ciara and her husband announced their plans to pen a children’s book titled “Why Not You?” in September 2021. The pair had previously joined the Major League Soccer team Seattle Sounders FC ownership group to assist young people in achieving their dreams.
Ciara’s Endorsement Deals Have Earned Her Millions
Ciara’s wealth has grown due to the endorsement deals she has signed with numerous companies. She was featured in a huge marketing campaign for the Chocolate Touch smartphone by Verizon Wireless 2009. She started representing Adidas Originals as a spokeswoman in 2010. Jay-Z has also used her to promote his Rocawear clothing business.
Revlon, who introduced a fragrance called “Ciara” in 1973, signed her as a global brand ambassador in 2016. Ciara became an investor and co-owner in the Caribbean rum company Ten To One Rum in October 2021. Along with it, she has also launched a skincare line called “On A Mission.”
The Wilsons’ Why Not You Productions has been working with Amazon Prime Video ever since the service’s inception in 2021. In addition, they are co-owners of the MLS team Seattle Sounders FC.
