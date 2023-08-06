Gigi Hadid Net Worth: Is Gigi the Highest Paid Model?

Gigi’s contracts with companies like Maybelline, Evian, BMW, Versace, and Tommy Hilfiger help her make between $9 and $10 million a year.
Gigi Hadid Net Worth
Gigi Hadid is an American reality TV star and model with a $30 million net worth. Gigi Hadid is one of the models who gets paid the most money.
Hadid’s Real Estate
In 2015, Gigi spent $4 million on a two-bedroom apartment in New York City’s Noho neighborhood. In 2018, she bought a three-bedroom apartment in the same building for $5.8 million. In 2020, Gigi put in an application to combine the two homes into one big one. A few blocks away, Sister Bella bought a loft apartment for $6.1 million in November 2019.
Hadid’s Career
Paul Marciano of Guess Clothing found Gigi Hadid when she was only two years old. This was the start of her job as a model. She was a model for Baby Guess for a while but stopped to focus on school. In 2011, she went back to modeling. In 2012, she was chosen to be the face of a Guess ad, and she worked with Marciano again.
Hadid moved to New York City to go to college at first. In 2013, she signed with IMG Models. In February 2014, she walked for the Desigual show at New York Fashion Week. In the same month, she was on the cover of CR Fashion Book Magazine for her first high fashion shot. In 2014, she continued to break through.
She appeared in Tom Ford Eyewear’s fall/winter ad campaign with Patrick Schwarzenegger, as well as Tom Ford’s F/W 2014, Tom Ford Velvet Orchard Fragrance, and Beauty 2014 ads.
