Who is Jon Batiste Wife: Her Health Updates!

Jon Batiste is a phenomenally gifted and adaptable musician. Since the age of eight, he has been playing several instruments, and he has collaborated with and released music alongside legends such as Lenny Kravitz, Stevie Wonder, and Prince. Since 2015, the Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy winner has also led the band on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.
His wife, Suleika Jaouad, has been by his side the whole time. Jaouad is an Emmy-winning journalist, a motivational speaker, and a New York Times bestselling author.
It had been 12 years since they had seen each other since they had first met at band camp as kids and reunited while Jaouad was undergoing treatment for leukemia. In a small ceremony with only immediate family present, they exchanged their vows in February of 2022.
They keep their romance low-key but occasionally post cute photos of one other online. On Instagram in April 2022, Jaouad congratulated Batiste on his historic five-for-five Grammy win, writing, “Couldn’t be prouder of this deeply humble, brilliant, good man.”
On his birthday, November 17th, 2022, Jaouad once again showed her husband how much she loved him by posting a picture of the two of them smiling and holding each other.
“We fêted my beloved on his 36th last Saturday with dear friends and a cauldron of red beans and an impromptu jam that went into the wee hours,” the caption reads. But seriously, given everything we’ve been through this past year, he absolutely merits an entire birthday month.
Jon Batiste Wife Health Update
Suleika Jaouad is in the midst of her second battle with cancer; the first one occurred when she was in her twenties. On December 1st, 2021, Jaouad revealed the return of her leukemia and the subsequent chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant she was planning in her newsletter.
